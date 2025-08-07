Tomorrowland to attract 1 million visitors in 5 years, says TAT

It is expected to generate a total economic impact of over 21 billion baht from tourists and attendees, with more than 1 million people participating in the first five years.

Sorawong Thienthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports, addressed the concerns regarding the necessity of hosting the Tomorrowland music festival in Thailand. The proposal was presented to the Cabinet for approval, as it is part of a five-year agreement.

According to studies, the event is highly viable and is expected to generate significant revenue for the economy. Thailand is the first Asian country to secure the rights to host this world-class event.

The organisers have selected Chonburi province as the potential venue, with Wisdom Valley in Pattaya’s Khao Mai Kaew being considered as possible location.

The festival will be mainly funded by private investments, with the government providing support for necessary elements to enhance the event’s competitiveness and efficiency as a host, Sorawong said.