Tomorrowland to attract 1 million visitors in 5 years, says TAT

It is expected to generate a total economic impact of over 21 billion baht from tourists and attendees, with more than 1 million people participating in the first five years.
Sorawong Thienthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports, addressed the concerns regarding the necessity of hosting the Tomorrowland music festival in Thailand. The proposal was presented to the Cabinet for approval, as it is part of a five-year agreement.
According to studies, the event is highly viable and is expected to generate significant revenue for the economy. Thailand is the first Asian country to secure the rights to host this world-class event.
The organisers have selected Chonburi province as the potential venue, with Wisdom Valley in Pattaya’s Khao Mai Kaew being considered as possible location.
The festival will be mainly funded by private investments, with the government providing support for necessary elements to enhance the event’s competitiveness and efficiency as a host, Sorawong said.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool stated that the authority has been entrusted with the role of lead agency in managing and coordinating with relevant parties to support Thailand’s role as the official host of the Tomorrowland festival.
The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) has conducted feasibility studies across various aspects to ensure the event’s successful organisation, yielding tangible and measurable benefits for the country’s economy and tourism industry.
Additionally, it will promote private investment and significantly contribute to employment within the country. It will also help enhance Thailand’s global brand image, positioning the country as a true hub for world-class music festivals.
Thapanee noted that the current concern is the situation affecting the tourism atmosphere and the questions raised by the public. It must be acknowledged that there are worries about the organisers’ potential change of heart.
If they feel that the Thai people are not welcoming or are uncomfortable with hosting the festival in Thailand, they may choose to move the event to another country, she explained.
She emphasised that many countries in Asia have expressed their readiness to host Tomorrowland, but the organisers have chosen Thailand. Therefore, we would like to build understanding and reassure everyone that the benefits will be substantial.
“This event is not just about hosting a concert; it will also generate job opportunities and valuable knowledge transfer, as the event organisers will bring in a large team, working closely with local communities and Thai people,” Thapanee said.