Tomorrowland Set to Transform Thailand into Global Event Hub

One of the globe's largest electronic dance music (EDM) festivals, Tomorrowland, is officially set to make its debut in Thailand in December 2026.
Beyond simply igniting the local music scene, the arrival of the iconic festival is projected to inject over 3 billion baht (£65 million) into the Thai economy and create more than 15,000 jobs.
The groundbreaking initiative gained momentum in late June 2025, when then-Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra engaged in discussions with Bruno Vanwelsenaers, CEO, and Filip Teelinck, a senior executive from Tomorrowland.
Their talks explored the feasibility of bringing the global festival to Thailand, aligning with the government's ambition to leverage Thai soft power through the creative industries of music, film, and art.
Providing a crucial update, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), confirmed that the project has now been finalised.
Organisers have selected Chonburi province as the host location, utilising a private land area for the three-day continuous event. A minimum five-year contract has been signed, aiming to ensure continuity and propel Thailand to the forefront of global event leadership.
Tomorrowland, which originated in Boom, Belgium, in 2005 as a modest gathering of 9,000 attendees, has since expanded into a colossal international phenomenon, drawing over 600,000 participants worldwide.
Renowned for its perpetually evolving, spectacular themes, the festival has previously extended its reach to various countries, including TomorrowWorld in the United States (which generated economic activity worth 3.1 billion baht in 2014), Tomorrowland Brazil in São Paulo, and Tomorrowland Winter in the French Alps.
Its Belgian counterpart alone generated over 9 billion baht five years ago.
Despite some international ventures concluding for business reasons, each edition consistently delivers substantial economic benefits, job creation, and global recognition for its host city.
Tomorrowland tickets, famed for selling out within minutes of release, attract over 200,000 attendees from more than 200 countries annually, with prices ranging from approximately 3,000 baht to VIP packages exceeding 200,000 baht.
According to WeAreOne.World, the festival's organiser, revenues reached over €164 million (approximately 6.256 billion baht) in 2022 and €129 million (around 4.921 billion baht) in 2023, yielding a net profit of €8.4 million (around 321 million baht) in 2023.
The festival's economic impact in Belgium is significant. For its 2023 edition, Tomorrowland procured goods and services from over 1,200 Belgian suppliers, supporting 557 full-time equivalent jobs and contributing €37 million in economic welfare to the Belgian economy.
Across both festival weekends, overall economic activity surged by nearly €281 million, creating an additional 1,900 full-time equivalent jobs.
Approximately 15,000 people were employed during the festival period to manage the event, generating €75.9 million in government revenue through social security contributions, income tax, corporate tax, and VAT.
The tourism sector also reaped considerable benefits, with many attendees opting for overnight stays in Brussels and nearby cities like Antwerp and Mechelen.
Furthermore, over 20,000 package buyers often extend their travel to explore other Belgian cities, underscoring the festival's broad economic influence.
Should the Thai deal fully materialise, Thailand is poised to become a new global destination for music enthusiasts, attracting substantial annual revenue, mirroring the success observed in Belgium and the United States.
KResearch reports that Thailand will be the first Asian country to host Tomorrowland, forecasting a positive economic impact of up to 3 billion baht (if demand aligns with projections) from increased tourist numbers and the creation of over 15,000 jobs.
However, KResearch also highlights sustainability considerations, drawing lessons from Tomorrowland's over 20 years in Belgium, which reveal both economic and environmental impacts.
The Belgian festival generated high greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, reaching 47,961 tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2023. Additionally, the use of RFID-enabled reusable cups has faced criticism due to the rare earth minerals required for their production.
In response, Tomorrowland has set ambitious sustainability goals, aiming to increase its event recycling rate to 70 per cent by 2030, up from 32 per cent in 2023.
The festival also targets a 25 per cent reduction in GHG emissions through the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in its Global Journey ticket packages and a 35 per cent reduction in water consumption, from 19.4 million litres in 2019 to 12.5 million litres in 2023 (though recent trends suggest an increase).
Thus, a global music festival of Tomorrowland's calibre not only serves as a significant economic stimulus but also presents a case study in sustainable event management, potentially providing invaluable insights for the ongoing development of Thailand's event industry.