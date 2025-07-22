Tomorrowland Set to Transform Thailand into Global Event Hub

One of the globe's largest electronic dance music (EDM) festivals, Tomorrowland, is officially set to make its debut in Thailand in December 2026.

Beyond simply igniting the local music scene, the arrival of the iconic festival is projected to inject over 3 billion baht (£65 million) into the Thai economy and create more than 15,000 jobs.

The groundbreaking initiative gained momentum in late June 2025, when then-Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra engaged in discussions with Bruno Vanwelsenaers, CEO, and Filip Teelinck, a senior executive from Tomorrowland.

Their talks explored the feasibility of bringing the global festival to Thailand, aligning with the government's ambition to leverage Thai soft power through the creative industries of music, film, and art.

Providing a crucial update, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), confirmed that the project has now been finalised.

Organisers have selected Chonburi province as the host location, utilising a private land area for the three-day continuous event. A minimum five-year contract has been signed, aiming to ensure continuity and propel Thailand to the forefront of global event leadership.

Tomorrowland, which originated in Boom, Belgium, in 2005 as a modest gathering of 9,000 attendees, has since expanded into a colossal international phenomenon, drawing over 600,000 participants worldwide.