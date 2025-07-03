TAT confirms Tomorrowland 2026 in Chonburi with billion-baht investment

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), revealed that the organisers of the world-renowned music festival, Tomorrowland, from Belgium, have decided to choose Chonburi Province, Thailand, for their 2026 event.
This will be the first time Tomorrowland will be held in Asia, with the event scheduled for December 2026.
Tomorrowland is the largest electronic dance music (EDM) festival in the world and is considered the best concert globally. The organisers chose Chonburi as the destination because it offers a large area and convenient access.
The province is well-connected with U-Tapao International Airport and is easily reachable from both Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports.
Tourists from around the world will be able to travel to Chonburi quickly and conveniently, with road access also available.
Chonburi is well-equipped with accommodations and hotels, and the surrounding community areas are also ready to host additional tourists attending Tomorrowland. The area, which is close to the sea and partially privately owned, will see private landowners involved in the improvement of the venue.
"At present, Tomorrowland is set to hold its event in Thailand in December 2026. Discussions are ongoing regarding what support the government can offer, such as BOI incentives, privileges, and possibly partial funding. These discussions are focused on the benefits Thailand will receive. The main investment will come from Tomorrowland itself, as well as private sector players who will manage the event. The main issue that prevented the event from taking place previously was Tomorrowland’s need to find the most suitable location. Now that the venue has been selected, Thailand is seen as the most promising country in Asia. We believe everyone will support the budget, as Thailand will benefit greatly," said Thapanee.
She further explained that the overall investment for Tomorrowland 2026 is expected to reach several billion baht. The event will be part of a long-term contract for high-quality concerts and activities. The final details will depend on the agreement, but it is expected to last no less than five years, with an average annual budget of around US$10 million.
The arrival of Tomorrowland in Thailand is not just about concerts; it will also include an academy and other events. The academy will help elevate the capabilities of Thai entrepreneurs in organising large-scale music and entertainment events. Tomorrowland is known as the world’s number one concert, not only for fun but also for contributing to the community's well-being.
Additionally, attendees from around the world will join the event. TAT expects hundreds of thousands of people to participate. In its first year, Tomorrowland will hold a 2-3 day event, offering exclusive packages, pre- and post-tours, and hotel accommodations. This model will resemble Tomorrowland in Belgium, which will significantly boost Thailand’s tourism industry."