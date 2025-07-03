TAT confirms Tomorrowland 2026 in Chonburi with billion-baht investment

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), revealed that the organisers of the world-renowned music festival, Tomorrowland, from Belgium, have decided to choose Chonburi Province, Thailand, for their 2026 event.

This will be the first time Tomorrowland will be held in Asia, with the event scheduled for December 2026.

Tomorrowland is the largest electronic dance music (EDM) festival in the world and is considered the best concert globally. The organisers chose Chonburi as the destination because it offers a large area and convenient access.

The province is well-connected with U-Tapao International Airport and is easily reachable from both Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports.