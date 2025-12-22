Cold snap continues in upper Thailand; Southern sees isolated showers

Upper-level winds and a high-pressure system are keeping morning temperatures down in many areas, while the far South may still see brief thunderstorms and rougher seas in stormy patches.

  • A cold air mass is causing cool to cold weather across upper Thailand, with temperatures in the North dropping as low as 14°C and frost on some mountain peaks.
  • Southern Thailand is experiencing limited rainfall, with isolated thunderstorms possible in the lower South due to a north-easterly monsoon.
  • Bangkok and its vicinity will be cool in the morning, with low temperatures forecast between 21-23°C.
  • Mariners in the lower Gulf of Thailand are advised to be cautious, as waves could exceed 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms.

A cold air mass blankets Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Monday (December 22) that an ongoing cold air mass is covering the country.

Upper Thailand remains cold, with temperatures dipping to 14°C in some areas.

Bangkok will be cool in the morning, while the South will see only light rainfall.

Next 24 hours

The North will stay cool to cold.

The Northeast, Central region (including Bangkok and its vicinity), the East, and the Upper South will be cool in the morning.

On mountain peaks, conditions will be cold to very cold, with frost in some areas.

On hilltops, it will be cool to cold.

These conditions are being driven by upper-level north-westerly winds over Upper Thailand, combined with a high-pressure system/cold air mass still blanketing the region.

People are advised to take care of their health in the colder weather.

In the South, rainfall remains limited, though isolated thunderstorms are still possible in the lower South.

This is due to a moderate north-easterly monsoon over the lower Gulf of Thailand and the lower South.

Winds and waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves 1–2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners are advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Forecast for Thailand: 6am Monday (December 22) to 6am Tuesday (December 23)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Cool in the morning
  • Low: 21–23°C
  • High: 32–34°C
  • North-easterly winds 10–20 km/h

Northern region

  • Cool to cold, with morning fog
  • Low: 14–20°C
  • High: 27–33°C
  • On mountain peaks: cold to very cold, with frost in some areas
  • Peak low: 2–12°C
  • North-easterly winds 10–15 km/h

North-eastern region

  • Cool in the morning, with light rain in some areas, mainly in the lower part of the region
  • Low: 17–22°C
  • High: 29–33°C
  • On hilltops: cool to cold
  • Hilltop low: 10–16°C
  • North-easterly winds 10–20 km/h

Central region

  • Cool in the morning
  • Low: 18–22°C
  • High: 30–33°C
  • North-easterly winds 10–20 km/h

Eastern region

  • Cool in the morning
  • Low: 18–24°C
  • High: 32–35°C
  • North-easterly winds 15–30 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre

Southern region (east coast)

  • Cool in the morning in the upper South, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat
  • Low: 18–24°C
  • High: 31–33°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: north-easterly winds 15–30 km/h, waves around 1 metre
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: north-easterly winds 15–35 km/h, waves 1–2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas

Southern region (west coast)

  • Partly cloudy
  • Low: 21–24°C
  • High: 32–34°C
  • North-easterly winds 15–30 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre; offshore and in thunderstorm areas, waves over 1 metre
