Cold snap continues in upper Thailand; Southern sees isolated showers

Next 24 hours

The North will stay cool to cold.

The Northeast, Central region (including Bangkok and its vicinity), the East, and the Upper South will be cool in the morning.

On mountain peaks, conditions will be cold to very cold, with frost in some areas.

On hilltops, it will be cool to cold.

These conditions are being driven by upper-level north-westerly winds over Upper Thailand, combined with a high-pressure system/cold air mass still blanketing the region.

People are advised to take care of their health in the colder weather.

In the South, rainfall remains limited, though isolated thunderstorms are still possible in the lower South.

This is due to a moderate north-easterly monsoon over the lower Gulf of Thailand and the lower South.

Winds and waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves 1–2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners are advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.