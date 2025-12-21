DLT flags Takata airbag danger, urges immediate checks

Sorapong Paitoonphong, the Director General of the DLT, has urged motorists not to be complacent after a driver was killed when metal fragments shot out from a malfunctioning Takata airbag on Saturday (20 December).
The airbag reportedly deployed abnormally after the vehicle struck the kerb, with shrapnel fatally injuring the driver.
The DLT noted that Takata airbags fitted in multiple vehicle models have been linked to faulty deployment and, in some cases, explosions, posing a serious risk of severe injury or death to drivers and passengers, as reported in both Thai and international news.
To prevent potentially life-threatening incidents, the DLT, the Thai Automotive Industry Association, and more than 14 car brands have jointly run a vehicle recall programme for airbag inspection and replacement.
However, more than 500,000 vehicles are still believed to have not yet been brought in for checks or repairs.
The DLT is therefore urging car owners to promptly confirm whether their vehicle is affected through one of the following channels:
If your vehicle is on the recall list, the DLT advises contacting your nearest authorised service centre and bringing the car in for inspection and airbag replacement as soon as possible.
The work is free of charge nationwide, the department said, stressing that the measure is aimed at maximising the safety of all road users.
It also repeated its warning: “Check for certainty, replace quickly, before a Takata airbag harms you.”
The DLT added that it is considering tougher safety oversight for vehicles that are required to have their airbags replaced but have not yet been fixed.
The department said it is reviewing appropriate mechanisms, potentially linked to vehicle inspections or registration procedures, to encourage owners to act quickly.
The goal is to prevent serious harm to drivers, passengers and other road users, and to reduce future losses of life and property.