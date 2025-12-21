DLT flags Takata airbag danger, urges immediate checks

Sorapong Paitoonphong, the Director General of the DLT, has urged motorists not to be complacent after a driver was killed when metal fragments shot out from a malfunctioning Takata airbag on Saturday (20 December).

The airbag reportedly deployed abnormally after the vehicle struck the kerb, with shrapnel fatally injuring the driver.

The DLT noted that Takata airbags fitted in multiple vehicle models have been linked to faulty deployment and, in some cases, explosions, posing a serious risk of severe injury or death to drivers and passengers, as reported in both Thai and international news.

To prevent potentially life-threatening incidents, the DLT, the Thai Automotive Industry Association, and more than 14 car brands have jointly run a vehicle recall programme for airbag inspection and replacement.

However, more than 500,000 vehicles are still believed to have not yet been brought in for checks or repairs.