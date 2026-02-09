Natthaphong dismisses Bhumjaithai coalition rumours, insists People’s Party will stay out

Natthaphong stressed the party respected the will of voters and would conduct a detailed assessment once the official results were announced.

Grassroots networks: “homework” for the next election

Responding to criticism that many constituency candidates were newcomers rather than well-known local figures, Natthaphong said he had discussed the matter with the current party leadership and acknowledged that Thailand’s political landscape has long been shaped by local networks.

He said electoral victory requires more than winning the battle of ideas and establishing the party as one recognised for its progressive agenda. It also requires deeper, more sustained grassroots organising.

Natthaphong said the party would work harder to build closer ties with the public and strengthen local networks based on direct engagement rather than old patronage politics, saying the People’s Party viewed this as a priority and would continue moving forward.

Natthaphong rebuffs Anutin’s “thanks”, cites MOA and constitution pledge

Asked about criticism that the People’s Party lost because it previously voted for Anutin Charnvirakul as prime minister, Natthaphong said election outcomes have multiple causes that vary by area, including local networks and different patterns of competition.

He said the party accepted that several factors could have played a role, but would not single out any one reason as the main cause. The People’s Party, he said, was ready to learn from all aspects of the result to improve performance in the next election.

Natthaphong also responded to Anutin’s remarks earlier that morning thanking the People’s Party for backing him as prime minister—comments Anutin made during a morning television news programme, where he said the vote helped him serve in government for three months before the election and became a tailwind for his subsequent victory.

Natthaphong replied:

“Honestly, there’s no need to thank us at all, because Mr Anutin did not keep the promises agreed in the MOA. He did not push through the constitution as discussed. So there is no need to thank anyone. I hope he will keep every promise he made to the people during this election.”

New constitution: urges parties to follow referendum mandate

Asked whether Anutin forming a government would create a deadlock on drafting a new constitution, Natthaphong said that while the referendum result was not yet 100% final, he believed it had passed.

He urged the government and all parties in the House and Senate to follow the public’s will expressed through the referendum and move forward with drafting a new constitution.

Message to Pheu Thai and the public: keep promises, move forward

On Pheu Thai, which was still weighing whether to join, Natthaphong said it was the party’s decision and he could not speak on its behalf. However, he urged all parties to think of the public first, follow the people’s will, honour voters’ trust, and deliver on campaign promises.

Asked whether he regretted voting for Anutin, Natthaphong said he understood why some members of the public felt strongly about the issue, noting the party had previously held forums to listen and reflect with supporters.

“Personally, I insist that our decision-making process at the time was the most careful and considered we could make. We went through a thorough process of listening to views from every part of the party. So, at this point, I am focused only on moving forward and doing our job as best we can,” he said.