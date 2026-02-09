Ten likely People’s Party election winners among 44 politicians charged by NACC

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 09, 2026

Ten People’s Party candidates tipped to win seats under unofficial results are among 44 former Move Forward MPs targeted by the NACC, which has asked the Constitutional Court to ban them from politics over their support for amending Criminal Code Article 112; if the court rules against them, the winners would have to vacate their House seats.

Ten People’s Party candidates who are likely to win seats, based on unofficial results, are among 44 former Move Forward Party (MFP) MPs accused by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) of intentionally undermining protections for the monarchy.

The NACC on Monday unanimously voted to seek a Constitutional Court order to ban the 44 former MFP MPs from politics over their support for amending Article 112 of the Criminal Code, the lèse-majesté law.

The commission said the move reflected a failure to uphold the democratic system with the King as Head of State, and argued they should therefore be barred from holding political office.

Of the 44 former MFP MPs, 12 are now election candidates for the People’s Party. Unofficial ballot-count results as of Monday indicated that 10 of them were likely to win seats—eight via the party list and two in constituencies.

Eight party-list MPs:

  • Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut — party leader and prime ministerial candidate; party-list No. 1
  • Sirikanya Tansakun — deputy party leader and prime ministerial candidate; party-list No. 2
  • Pakornwut Udompipatsakul — party-list No. 13
  • Nattawut Buapratum — party-list No. 14
  • Rangsiman Rome — party-list No. 8
  • Wayo Asarungreung — party-list No. 16
  • Surachet Pravinvongvuth — party-list No. 10
  • Natcha Boonchaiinsawat — party-list No. 20

Two constituency MPs:

  • Thirachai Phanthumas — Bangkok Constituency 10
  • Taophipop Limjittrakorn — Bangkok Constituency 33

If the court rules against the 44 former MFP MPs, these 10 People’s Party election winners would be required to vacate their House seats following the ruling.

