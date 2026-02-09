Ten likely People’s Party election winners among 44 politicians charged by NACC

Ten People’s Party candidates who are likely to win seats, based on unofficial results, are among 44 former Move Forward Party (MFP) MPs accused by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) of intentionally undermining protections for the monarchy.
The NACC on Monday unanimously voted to seek a Constitutional Court order to ban the 44 former MFP MPs from politics over their support for amending Article 112 of the Criminal Code, the lèse-majesté law.
The commission said the move reflected a failure to uphold the democratic system with the King as Head of State, and argued they should therefore be barred from holding political office.
Of the 44 former MFP MPs, 12 are now election candidates for the People’s Party. Unofficial ballot-count results as of Monday indicated that 10 of them were likely to win seats—eight via the party list and two in constituencies.
If the court rules against the 44 former MFP MPs, these 10 People’s Party election winners would be required to vacate their House seats following the ruling.