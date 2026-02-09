Ten likely People’s Party election winners among 44 politicians charged by NACC

Ten People’s Party candidates who are likely to win seats, based on unofficial results, are among 44 former Move Forward Party (MFP) MPs accused by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) of intentionally undermining protections for the monarchy.

The NACC on Monday unanimously voted to seek a Constitutional Court order to ban the 44 former MFP MPs from politics over their support for amending Article 112 of the Criminal Code, the lèse-majesté law.

The commission said the move reflected a failure to uphold the democratic system with the King as Head of State, and argued they should therefore be barred from holding political office.