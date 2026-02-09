Natthaphong questions NACC action on 44 ex-MPs, hints motive behind it

Natthaphong says he has not seen the NACC’s finding in the “44 MPs” case, says he faces the least risk, and questions whether there is a motive behind it; calls for agencies to act straightforwardly and not be used as tools for political destruction

On February 9, 2026, at the Future Forward Building, the headquarters of the People’s Party, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, gave an interview about reports that the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) was preparing to consider whether there had been serious ethical misconduct in the case involving 44 former Move Forward MPs who signed a petition to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

Natthaphong said the update he had received was only the morning news report claiming that wrongdoing had already been established in the case. He said that was not true, and that the matter had not been sent out.

Asked again, in light of reports stating that wrongdoing had already been determined, Natthaphong said that if it were true, then the case would simply proceed according to the process. He said the party’s legal team would wait to provide further facts, led by Dr Wayo Assawarungruang, deputy leader of the People’s Party in charge of legal affairs. He added that before speaking to the media, he had just called Dr Wayo, and was told that the case had not been sent to them.