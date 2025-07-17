Amnesty bill for Section 112 fails, blocking escape route for Thanathorn and 44 MPs?

"What nearly everyone agrees on is, 'Release the larger group first, take out some individuals, and deal with the rest later.' Some were even more self-interested, saying, 'My people have all been released from prison already, so it's not a problem for us now,'" said Sasinan.

With these various "signals," it is now fairly clear that there is no "green light" to open discussions on Section 112 cases, either in or outside the parliament, at this time. This is due to the following reasons:

Section 112 cases are seen as directly related to lèse-majesté charges. If political parties get involved, they could face "legal warfare," potentially leading to party dissolution, as seen with the Future Forward Party and the Move Forward Party.

Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, Secretary-General of the Progressive Movement and the prophet of the Orange Party, expressed a similar view, stating that political parties today are too cowardly to vote in favour of an amnesty bill covering Section 112 cases for fear of losing their "license" to participate in the government.

Beyond the threat of "legal warfare," some are concerned that supporting the Section 112 amnesty bill may benefit the Orange Party, which includes 44 former Move Forward MPs.

These MPs are under investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for allegedly violating ethical standards by signing a proposal to amend the Criminal Code, Section 112, three years ago.

Additionally, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, another prophet in the Orange Party, is currently facing a Section 112 case for criticising the government’s procurement of Covid-19 vaccines, with the case still under court consideration.

Moreover, the "Red Party" ( Pheu Thai) is also implicated, with former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra facing Section 112 charges from an interview he gave to a South Korean media outlet in 2015, which allegedly insulted the monarchy.

Thus, if the "Red Party" were to vote in favour of the Section 112 amnesty bill, it could be seen as potentially benefiting Thaksin.

Although several leaders from the Orange Party have guaranteed that individuals involved in Section 112 cases, such as Thanathorn or the 44 former Move Forward MPs, would refuse the amnesty conditions, their reasoning for pushing the bill—to assist individuals facing politically motivated charges—has yet to inspire trust from the "elite" and political voters.

The People’s Party, which is still grappling with "legal warfare" over the 44 former Move Forward MPs, finds itself in where it is difficult to move forward or backtrack.

It can no longer take an extreme public stance on Section 112, as it did when it was the Future Forward Party or Move Forward Party, due to the Constitutional Court's ruling that the dissolution of the Move Forward Party was based on its policy to amend Section 112, which was considered an attempt to overthrow the monarchy.

The court’s ruling on this matter is somewhat "ambiguous," leaving unclear how much can be said publicly on the issue.

It’s important to remember that the "Orange Party" has already been repeatedly targeted by legal warfare. Despite only being established seven years ago, the party has been dissolved twice, and many of its leaders and MPs have ongoing legal cases, particularly related to political protests. Some, like Rukchanok Srinork, Piyarat Chongthep, MPs for Bangkok, and Chonthicha Jangrew, MP for Pathum Thani, also face Section 112 charges.

Currently, the "Orange Party," now operating under the name People’s Party, is trying to salvage its image by focusing on political reform, a new constitution, and occasionally addressing economic issues. While this approach is gaining traction with some supporters, it may not sit well with the "old Orange faction" that has been heavily focused on amending Section 112.

Now, as the "Orange Party" moves forward with its policies, it knows that any discussion related to Section 112 is constrained by the Constitutional Court's previous ruling, which could lead to another round of party dissolution.

If it backs down, as it did when it removed the Section 112 amendment policy from its website, the "Orange faction" and its allies could harshly criticise the party for shifting its stance.

The future path of the "Orange Party" remains uncertain. Will it find common ground while preserving its distinct positions, following traditional political strategies, or will it charge ahead, engaging once more in "legal warfare"? Only time will tell.