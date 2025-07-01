Thaksin faces first witness hearings in lese majeste case

The Criminal Court on Ratchadapisek Road held the first prosecution witness hearing on Tuesday (July 1, 2025) in a case where the public prosecutor has filed charges against former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra for allegedly insulting the monarchy under Section 112 of the Penal Code and violating the Computer Crime Act.

The case stems from an interview Thaksin gave to South Korean media in 2015, in which he allegedly made remarks disrespecting the monarchy. Thaksin has denied the charges and has been granted bail.

Thaksin's personal lawyer, Winyat Chatmontri, stated that the prosecution would present about three witnesses from the ten originally listed, with the trial expected to last three days. As the defence attorney, his role would be to cross-examine the witnesses.