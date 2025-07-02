People’s Party says situation does not warrant supporting Anutin as next PM

People’s Party (PP) leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut reaffirmed his party’s stance on Wednesday, asserting that dissolving the House is the best solution to the current political crisis. He also stated that the situation does not yet warrant his party’s support for Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul to become the next Prime Minister.
Natthaphong, the opposition leader, explained that there are still other options on the table and that the PP is not yet prepared to support Anutin as the next PM. Despite Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra being suspended by the Constitutional Court, he stated that the situation had not yet reached a deadlock.
“It would only reach a dead end if certain groups attempted to create a situation for the unconstitutional use of power, such as staging a coup or seeking a prime minister through undemocratic methods,” Natthaphong remarked. “I affirm that there are still multiple potential outcomes, and the political situation will not reach a dead end.”
When asked whether the PP would provide its 140 MPs' votes for Anutin to become the next PM without joining a coalition government, Natthaphong said he could not commit to that at this stage.
“I don’t want to go into details or make any commitments right now. The PP will not act unilaterally. We must first wait for Bhumjaithai or Anutin to agree with us,” Natthaphong stated.
He added that the party had held informal discussions with Bhumjaithai and noted that there were still other options to consider.
Natthaphong emphasised that the best solution for the country is for the government to dissolve the House, allowing for a new government that can lead the country with stability and dignity.
“The caretaker PM has the power to dissolve the House,” he explained, adding that Paetongtarn might choose to wait for the Constitutional Court’s ruling or resign now for a new PM to be elected in the House.
However, Natthaphong believed that given the current number of MPs within the coalition, the best course of action would be to return the mandate to the people through a snap election.
He stressed that the PP would use all available mechanisms to pressure the government into dissolving the House, including submitting urgent motions.
The PP had anticipated Paetongtarn’s suspension, which is why it had not earlier expressed support for Bhumjaithai’s plan to hold a censure debate against her. Now that Paetongtarn has been suspended, the opposition can no longer censure her as the Prime Minister.
Natthaphong also made it clear that the PP does not support calls for a coup or the invocation of Article 5 for the King to appoint a PM of a national unity government. He rejected any attempts to ask the Constitutional Court to remove Paetongtarn as the culture minister in the second Paetongtarn Cabinet.
Instead, he suggested that Paetongtarn’s opponents should file a complaint with the National Anti-Corruption Commission to initiate a judicial process, rather than seeking a shortcut through the Constitutional Court.