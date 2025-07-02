People’s Party says situation does not warrant supporting Anutin as next PM

PP not committing to support Anutin without conditions

When asked whether the PP would provide its 140 MPs' votes for Anutin to become the next PM without joining a coalition government, Natthaphong said he could not commit to that at this stage.

“I don’t want to go into details or make any commitments right now. The PP will not act unilaterally. We must first wait for Bhumjaithai or Anutin to agree with us,” Natthaphong stated.

He added that the party had held informal discussions with Bhumjaithai and noted that there were still other options to consider.

Dissolving the House as the best solution

Natthaphong emphasised that the best solution for the country is for the government to dissolve the House, allowing for a new government that can lead the country with stability and dignity.

“The caretaker PM has the power to dissolve the House,” he explained, adding that Paetongtarn might choose to wait for the Constitutional Court’s ruling or resign now for a new PM to be elected in the House.

However, Natthaphong believed that given the current number of MPs within the coalition, the best course of action would be to return the mandate to the people through a snap election.