Cool spell holds in upper Thailand; monsoon to strengthen over south

The Thai Meteorological Department’s weather forecast for Wednesday (December 24) says upper Thailand will remain cold as a cold air mass continues to cover the area, with the lowest temperatures around 15°C.

Bangkok will be cool with light morning mist, while the South will see more rainfall.

24-hour forecast outlook

Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will see a slight rise in temperatures, but it will remain cool with light morning mist as the high-pressure system (cold air mass) covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea weakens.

Mountain tops will be cold to very cold, with frost in some areas, while highland peaks will be cold.

People are advised to take care of their health as the weather changes.

In the South, rainfall will remain limited, though there may still be isolated thunderstorms in the lower South, as the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South remains weak.

In the lower Gulf, waves will be around 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.