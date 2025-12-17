TMD warns of Heavy rain expected in the south, cooler weather in Bangkok

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2025

Thailand braces for heavy rainfall in the South as the northeast monsoon intensifies, with cooler temperatures and morning fog expected in the northern and central regions.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in 12 southern provinces, with specific warnings for Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat due to a moderate northeast monsoon.
  • Residents in the lower South are advised to take precautions against potential flash floods, and ships in the Gulf of Thailand should be cautious of waves reaching up to 2 meters.
  • Bangkok and its surrounding areas are expected to have cooler weather with light morning fog, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 23-24°C to a maximum of 33-34°C.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) announces the Weather forecast for Wednesday (December 17) that 12 provinces are to prepare for heavy rain, especially in the South.

In Bangkok, cool weather with light morning fog is expected.

24-hour forecast: The moderate northeast monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea has weakened the rain in the South, but heavy rainfall is still expected in some areas, particularly in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

People in the lower South should take precautions due to heavy rain and potential flash floods, especially in areas near foothills and lowland areas prone to flooding.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are moderate, with waves in the lower Gulf reaching up to 2 meters and more than 2 meters in thunderstorms.

Ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

The northern part of the country continues to experience cool weather and morning fog due to high-pressure systems over the region and the South China Sea.

People are advised to stay healthy and exercise caution when travelling through foggy areas.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Wednesday (December 17) to 6am Thursday (December 18):

Bangkok and Vicinity

  • Morning fog is expected.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-34°C
  • Northeasterly winds at 10-20 km/h

Northern region

  • Cool weather in the morning with a slight chance of rain (10% of the area), mainly in Chiang Rai, Phayao, and Nan.
  • Minimum temperature: 16-19°C
  • Maximum temperature: 28-32°C
  • Cold weather on mountaintops, with a minimum temperature of 6-12°C
  • Northeasterly winds at 10-15 km/h

Northeastern region

  • Cool weather with morning fog.
  • Minimum temperature: 16-20°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30-33°C
  • Cold weather on mountaintops, with a minimum temperature of 10-16°C
  • Northeasterly winds at 10-20 km/h

Central region

  • Cool weather with morning fog.
  • Minimum temperature: 20-22°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-34°C
  • Northeasterly winds at 10-20 km/h

Eastern region

  • Cool weather with morning fog.
  • Minimum temperature: 21-24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-35°C
  • Northeasterly winds at 15-35 km/h
  • Waves in the sea are 1 meter high, with higher waves (1-2 meters) further from shore.

Southern region (Eastern Coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, with heavy rain in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature: 22-24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30-33°C
  • From Surat Thani upwards: Northeasterly winds at 15-35 km/h; waves 1-2 meters, with higher waves in thunderstorms.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards: Northeasterly winds at 20-35 km/h; waves around 2 meters, with higher waves in thunderstorms.

Southern region (Western Coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Krabi, Trang, and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31-33°C
  • Northeasterly winds at 15-35 km/h
  • Waves in the sea are about 1 meter high, with higher waves (1-2 meters) further from shore. Waves will be higher in areas with thunderstorms.
