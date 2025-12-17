TMD warns of Heavy rain expected in the south, cooler weather in Bangkok

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) announces the Weather forecast for Wednesday (December 17) that 12 provinces are to prepare for heavy rain, especially in the South.
In Bangkok, cool weather with light morning fog is expected.
24-hour forecast: The moderate northeast monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea has weakened the rain in the South, but heavy rainfall is still expected in some areas, particularly in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.
People in the lower South should take precautions due to heavy rain and potential flash floods, especially in areas near foothills and lowland areas prone to flooding.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are moderate, with waves in the lower Gulf reaching up to 2 meters and more than 2 meters in thunderstorms.
Ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.
The northern part of the country continues to experience cool weather and morning fog due to high-pressure systems over the region and the South China Sea.
People are advised to stay healthy and exercise caution when travelling through foggy areas.
Bangkok and Vicinity
Northern region
Northeastern region
Central region
Eastern region
Southern region (Eastern Coast)
Southern region (Western Coast)