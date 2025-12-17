TMD warns of Heavy rain expected in the south, cooler weather in Bangkok

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) announces the Weather forecast for Wednesday (December 17) that 12 provinces are to prepare for heavy rain, especially in the South.

In Bangkok, cool weather with light morning fog is expected.

24-hour forecast: The moderate northeast monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea has weakened the rain in the South, but heavy rainfall is still expected in some areas, particularly in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

People in the lower South should take precautions due to heavy rain and potential flash floods, especially in areas near foothills and lowland areas prone to flooding.