10 Thai Steel Associations urge government to tighten regulations

December 17, 2025 – The 10 Thai Steel Industry Associations have made a strong call to the government to impose strict regulations and oversight before allowing steel factories to reopen. They stress the need to ensure that steel production meets the latest industry standards under the Thai Industrial Standards (TIS) regulations. The associations warn that without upgrading these standards, there could be serious risks to public safety.

Prawit Horrungruang, from the steel bar manufacturers association using Electric Arc Furnace (EAF), revealed that recently, the group of 10 Thai Steel Associations met with the Minister of Industry to present data on the current low capacity utilization in the Thai steel industry. They also proposed structural changes to address long-term issues within the sector. The associations expressed their expectation that the government would prioritize "public safety" and use the updated standards as a key condition before allowing any factory to resume production.

Prawit emphasized that the 10 associations support the government's efforts to thoroughly investigate the use of steel rods and red dust to ensure transparent and effective regulations, which will help address societal concerns about product quality and its impact on public safety. He pointed out that Thailand must upgrade the TIS for steel rods to meet international standards, such as the Chinese steel standard GB 1499-2024, which mandates the use of production processes from BOF (Basic Oxygen Furnace) and EAF (Electric Arc Furnace) only. This standard also requires that special-grade steel for use in earthquake-prone areas undergo external refining processes, reflecting a commitment to public safety.