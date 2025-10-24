Thai Steel Industry Calls on Ministry to Block Reopening of Safety-Risk Factory

Industry groups fear economic damage and safety risks if the Xin Ke Yuan factory is allowed to restart production with unpurified, non-TIS compliant steel.

Ten of Thailand's leading steel associations have made a joint appeal to the Ministry of Industry, demanding it block the reopening of a factory previously shut down for producing sub-standard concrete reinforcing steel (rebar).

The industry groups warn that re-licensing the facility, reportedly Xin Ke Yuan, poses a severe risk to both the national economy and public safety, threatening the structural integrity of buildings.

Nava Chantanasurakon, vice president of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and coordinator for the collective, submitted the official letter to the Industry Minister on Friday.

The letter addresses the consideration of re-licensing a rebar producer that was previously ordered to close temporarily.



The core of the dispute stems from the production methods used by the suspended factory.

Ministry inspections revealed the factory was using an Induction Furnace (IF) melting process, a technology deemed unsuitable for producing quality rebar without a necessary purification step.

The associations explained that IF furnaces lack the oxidation and slag formation systems required to eliminate critical contaminants such as phosphorus, sulphur, and boron found in scrap metal.

This deficiency makes it extremely difficult to control the steel's chemical properties and meet the Thai Industrial Standards (TIS) requirements.

