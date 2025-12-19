Japan, 5 Central Asian Nations Start 2-Day Summit

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, chair of the two-day meeting, hosted a dinner for the presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan at the State Guest House in Minato Ward of the Japanese capital in the evening.

Takaichi said that the eighth-century Shosoin repository in her home prefecture of Nara in western Japan houses many treasures that are believed to have reached Japan from Central Asia via the Silk Road.