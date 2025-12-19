Japan, 5 Central Asian Nations Start 2-Day Summit

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2025
|
Jiji Press

Japan and five Central Asian nations kicked off their first-ever leaders' meeting in Tokyo on Friday (December 19), aiming to deepen cooperation on energy and mineral resources and on artificial intelligence.

  • Japan is hosting a two-day summit in Tokyo with the leaders of five Central Asian nations: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
  • Japan aims to deepen ties with the resource-rich region to strengthen its supply chains.
  • The summit's agenda includes establishing a new framework for cooperation in the AI sector and developing transport routes to Europe that bypass Russia.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, chair of the two-day meeting, hosted a dinner for the presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan at the State Guest House in Minato Ward of the Japanese capital in the evening.

Takaichi said that the eighth-century Shosoin repository in her home prefecture of Nara in western Japan houses many treasures that are believed to have reached Japan from Central Asia via the Silk Road.

The prime minister said she strongly feels the bonds that stretch back to ancient times, adding that she would like to deepen friendship between Japan and the Central Asian nations while thinking about the long historical foundations between them.

 The Japanese government is anxious to deepen ties with resource-rich Central Asia to strengthen supply chains.

On Saturday, the leaders are expected to adopt a joint declaration that includes plans to establish a new framework for cooperation in the AI sector.

They are also set to discuss developing transport routes linking Central Asia and Europe via the Caspian Sea, bypassing Russia.

Japan, 5 Central Asian Nations Start 2-Day Summit

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy