Japan, 5 Central Asian Nations Start 2-Day Summit

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, chair of the two-day meeting, hosted a dinner for the presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan at the State Guest House in Minato Ward of the Japanese capital in the evening.
Takaichi said that the eighth-century Shosoin repository in her home prefecture of Nara in western Japan houses many treasures that are believed to have reached Japan from Central Asia via the Silk Road.
The prime minister said she strongly feels the bonds that stretch back to ancient times, adding that she would like to deepen friendship between Japan and the Central Asian nations while thinking about the long historical foundations between them.
The Japanese government is anxious to deepen ties with resource-rich Central Asia to strengthen supply chains.
On Saturday, the leaders are expected to adopt a joint declaration that includes plans to establish a new framework for cooperation in the AI sector.
They are also set to discuss developing transport routes linking Central Asia and Europe via the Caspian Sea, bypassing Russia.
