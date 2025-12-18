1 M. Japanese Estimated to Travel Abroad during New Year Holidays

The figure is expected to recover to some 90 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels.
With December 27-28 falling on a weekend, in addition to the traditional first three days of the New Year, travellers are expected to take advantage of the longer break, boosting demand for long-haul destinations such as Hawaii and Europe, JTB said.
The survey covered the holiday period from Saturday through January 5.
The total number of travellers, including those taking domestic trips, is forecast at 39.87 million, up 2.5 per cent.
Among respondents, the share of those choosing nearby overseas destinations, such as South Korea and Taiwan, declined from a year earlier.
Trips lasting four to six nights increased.
Average spending per person is estimated at 275,000 yen, the highest level since 2000.
Despite the yen's continued weakness, "many consumers have grown accustomed to (the situation), and there remains a certain segment of consumers willing to travel overseas," a JTB official said.
JTB's popular products feature hop-on, hop-off bus tours across Europe and resort hotels in Hawaii.
Bookings for trips to Egypt have also increased following the full opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, the company said.
Domestically, short family trips reachable by private car are on the rise, with one-night, two-day itineraries accounting for about 40 per cent of trips.
The survey was conducted for three days through November 13, covering 2,060 respondents who said they would or probably would travel during the year-end and New Year holidays.
