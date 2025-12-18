Foreign minister does not reject foreign mediation, calls for neutrality in resolving Thailand-Cambodia conflict

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, the Foreign Minister of Thailand, during his visit to Japan from December 18-20, 2025, discussed the ongoing Thailand-Cambodia border conflict.

On December 18, 2025, he met with Japanese Foreign Minister and Defense Minister to strengthen bilateral ties and promote Japanese investment in Thailand, especially in high-tech industries. In his visit, Sihasak also addressed the concerns raised by neighboring countries and international parties about the situation at the Thailand-Cambodia border.

During the meeting, Sihasak clarified Thailand's position on the ongoing border conflict, emphasizing that Thailand did not instigate the unrest. He explained that while Cambodia has expressed interest in ceasefire talks, there is a need for Cambodia to show genuine intent by demonstrating its readiness for peace, including an actual ceasefire.

He further expressed that Thailand does not reject foreign countries offering mediation, but stressed that neutrality is crucial in any mediation efforts. Thailand would welcome efforts from other nations to help facilitate peace, but it is important that the mediation is unbiased and not tilted in favor of one side. Sihasak also mentioned that the ultimate resolution to the conflict must come from direct negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia, with Cambodia taking the first step towards dialogue.