Sihasak discusses Thai–Cambodian border conflict with visiting Vietnamese foreign minister

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on Sunday met Vietnamese counterpart Lê Hoài Trung and discussed the Thai–Cambodian border situation, as the visiting minister expressed hope that peace would return for both countries and the region.
Sihasak said he briefed Lê Hoài Trung on the conflict from Thailand’s perspective. He added that he told the Vietnamese minister Thailand also wants peace, but must manage the current situation until tensions ease.
Sihasak quoted Lê Hoài Trung as pledging to support efforts to calm the situation, in Vietnam’s capacity as a neighbouring country and a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Lê Hoài Trung told reporters he had expressed concern about the border tensions, saying Vietnam is a neighbour of both Thailand and Cambodia and that the fighting has caused suffering for both peoples and had a negative impact on peace and security in the region.
He thanked Sihasak for the warm welcome and said he was pleased to meet his Thai counterpart to discuss the strategic partnership as the two countries approach the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
Sihasak said the talks also covered Thai–Vietnam bilateral ties, noting that the two countries recently announced a comprehensive strategic partnership. He said both sides have drafted an action plan to guide cooperation over the next three years.
He added that Thailand and Vietnam will mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, and that the two sides also discussed a planned visit to Thailand by the secretary-general of the Communist Party of Vietnam.