Sihasak discusses Thai–Cambodian border conflict with visiting Vietnamese foreign minister

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on Sunday met Vietnamese counterpart Lê Hoài Trung and discussed the Thai–Cambodian border situation, as the visiting minister expressed hope that peace would return for both countries and the region.

Sihasak said he briefed Lê Hoài Trung on the conflict from Thailand’s perspective. He added that he told the Vietnamese minister Thailand also wants peace, but must manage the current situation until tensions ease.

Sihasak quoted Lê Hoài Trung as pledging to support efforts to calm the situation, in Vietnam’s capacity as a neighbouring country and a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).