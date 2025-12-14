Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End

The request came about due to dangerous situations that occurred around year-end in previous years, when the market became so packed with tourists that some people were injured.

The Tsukiji Food Town Development Council, a nonprofit organisation formed by people associated with the market, put up at its information centre from December 1 a poster seeking to refrain from eating while walking and also from offering guided tours at the market, aiming to allow shoppers looking for foodstuffs for year-end and New Year holiday dishes to visit the market without worry.

Since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people visiting the market has continued to increase.