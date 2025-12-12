Japan’s daily earthquakes: life on the ‘Ring of Fire’ and the race to prepare for the next big one

Japan is once again on heightened alert for major earthquakes, after a series of strong tremors forced authorities to warn that the probability of a magnitude 8.0 quake has increased.

The concern underscores a familiar reality: as a country sitting on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, Japan endures frequent seismic activity and faces a constant risk of devastating quakes – yet it has also become a global leader in preparedness and early-warning systems.

New 6.7 quake off Aomori renews fears

On December 12, 2025, a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Aomori prefecture in northern Honshu, Japan’s main island. The epicentre was located at a depth of 20 kilometres beneath the seabed.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a tsunami advisory, warning that waves of up to 1 metre could hit parts of the Pacific coast.

The tremor was the second strong quake in less than a week – on December 8, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake had already rattled the region.

Based on historical global seismic data, the Japanese government now says the probability of a magnitude 8.0 event in the coming week has risen by about 1%. The advisory covers a wide swathe from northern Japan down to areas near Tokyo.

That may sound like a small number, but scientists point out that a magnitude-8 quake releases around 32 times more energy than a magnitude-7, prompting authorities to treat even a 1% probability with extreme seriousness, even though no one can say exactly when – or if – such a quake will strike.