Southern Thailand braces for heavy rain as seas turn rough, TMD warns

Seas will also become rougher, with waves of 2-3 metres in the lower Gulf and over 3 metres in thunderstorms.

The upper Gulf will see waves of around 2 metres, while the Andaman Sea will have waves of over 2 metres offshore, rising above 2 metres in stormy areas.

The TMD urged residents to watch for flash floods and runoff from heavy and accumulated rainfall, especially on hillsides near waterways and in low-lying areas.

Mariners in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea were advised to navigate with caution and avoid stormy areas, while small boats in the lower Gulf were told to stay ashore.