Government wraps up 18 Quick Big Win projects in 72 Days ahead of House dissolution

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s government has dissolved the House of Representatives to pave the way for a fresh election, bringing to a close 72 days of full executive administration since October 1, 2025.

During that period, the government rolled out a package of measures under its “Quick Big Win” policy, structured around five pillars and comprising 18 projects.

Most have already been endorsed by the Economic Policy Committee and forwarded to the Cabinet for consideration.

The 18 projects, which began rolling out from October 2025, are as follows.