Government wraps up 18 Quick Big Win projects in 72 Days ahead of House dissolution

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2025

The government said most of its 18 “Quick Big Win” projects cleared the economic policy panel and moved to the Cabinet before the House was dissolved, while “Let's Go Halves Plus” phase 2 was put on hold.

  • The government implemented 18 projects under its "Quick Big Win" policy during a 72-day period before dissolving the House of Representatives for a new election.
  • The projects focused on economic stimulus and public support, including increased welfare funding, tourism measures, household debt relief, and SME support.
  • Initiatives were rolled out between October and December 2025, also covering cost-of-living support, digital upskilling, and financial investment reforms.
  • However, one key project, phase 2 of the "Let's Go Halves Plus" scheme, was not completed and has been put on hold following the House dissolution.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s government has dissolved the House of Representatives to pave the way for a fresh election, bringing to a close 72 days of full executive administration since October 1, 2025.

During that period, the government rolled out a package of measures under its “Quick Big Win” policy, structured around five pillars and comprising 18 projects.

Most have already been endorsed by the Economic Policy Committee and forwarded to the Cabinet for consideration.

The 18 projects, which began rolling out from October 2025, are as follows.

In October 2025:

  • Increased funding for the State Welfare Card
  • Let's Go Halves Plus” co-payment scheme
  • Tourism stimulus measures
  • Faster disbursement of government spending
  • Clean energy promotion measures proposed by the Energy Ministry

In November 2025:

  • Household debt relief measures
  • Commerce Ministry measures, including cost-of-living support, oversight of agricultural prices, country-of-origin checks, and corporate inspections
  • Upskilling/reskilling for merchants participating in “Let's Go Halves Plus”
  • Digital and AI skills upgrading for Thais
  • Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF) to lay longer-term fiscal foundations
  • Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI) Fast Pass and reskill/upskill support via the national competitiveness enhancement fund for targeted industries

In December 2025:

  • SME support measures proposed by the Fiscal Policy Office, the Comptroller General’s Department, the Revenue Department, the Customs Department, and the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion
  • Thailand Individual Savings Account (TISA)
  • Stamp duty exemption for microinsurance policies
  • Government savings bonds
  • Lump-sum annuity life insurance, paying a one-off amount when pension payments begin
  • Reform of insurers’ investment rules to strengthen stability and improve returns on household savings
  • Updates to equity risk-weight rules aimed at reinforcing financial security for the public

However, one key project has not progressed as planned: “Let's Go Halves Plus” phase 2.

The scheme had been included in the government’s Quick Big Win roadmap and was due to be tabled at the Economic Policy Committee meeting on December 15, 2025, with implementation planned from January 1, 2026.

In the end, it has been put on hold following the House dissolution.

