Flood risk rises as alerts issued for Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued an alert for potential canal overflow, warning that Khlong Na Pa canal is expected to breach its banks on Friday, December 12, affecting areas along the canal and low-lying communities in Chaiya Montri and Mamuang Song Ton subdistricts in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Residents were urged to closely monitor water levels, move belongings to higher ground, relocate vehicles to safer areas, and secure valuables and important documents. The DDPM also advised people to watch out for electric shocks and to keep a close eye on vulnerable groups.

The DDPM, working with mobile operators AIS, True and NT, has sent Cell Broadcast messages to residents in Chaiya Montri and Mamuang Song Ton, warning those in low-lying areas and communities along waterways to prepare for canal overflow and to raise belongings above flood level.