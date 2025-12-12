Flood risk rises as alerts issued for Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued an alert for potential canal overflow, warning that Khlong Na Pa canal is expected to breach its banks on Friday, December 12, affecting areas along the canal and low-lying communities in Chaiya Montri and Mamuang Song Ton subdistricts in Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Residents were urged to closely monitor water levels, move belongings to higher ground, relocate vehicles to safer areas, and secure valuables and important documents. The DDPM also advised people to watch out for electric shocks and to keep a close eye on vulnerable groups.
The DDPM, working with mobile operators AIS, True and NT, has sent Cell Broadcast messages to residents in Chaiya Montri and Mamuang Song Ton, warning those in low-lying areas and communities along waterways to prepare for canal overflow and to raise belongings above flood level.
Heavy rain warning for Tha Chana and Chaiya in Surat Thani
Meanwhile, the DDPM warned of heavy rain in Tha Chana and Chaiya districts in Surat Thani, with additional rain cells still lingering over the area.
People living near canals and waterways, in low-lying areas, and on foothills and slopes were warned to be on alert for flooding and mudslides. Residents were advised to move belongings to higher ground, secure valuables and important documents, remain cautious about electric shocks, and closely monitor vulnerable individuals.
The DDPM said it had coordinated with AIS, True and NT to send Cell Broadcast alerts warning of heavy rain and the risk of flooding and mudslides in Tha Chana and Chaiya.
Flooding persists in three southern provinces as relief and recovery continue
At 10.30am, the DDPM reported that flooding in the South now remains in only three provinces, with authorities continuing relief, compensation and recovery efforts, as well as health support for residents after waters recede. The DDPM also said it is monitoring heavy rain expected this week.
DDPM director-general Teerapat Kachamat said that as of 6am on December 12, flooding was still affecting three provinces—Surat Thani, Trang and Songkhla—covering eight districts, 57 subdistricts and 361 villages, with 48,978 households and 148,971 people impacted.
The DDPM said people can report emergencies and request assistance via the “DDPM 1784” Line account by adding Line ID: @1784DDPM, or by calling the 1784 safety hotline, available 24 hours a day.