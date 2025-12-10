TMD issues warning No.8: heavy rain batters South for 6 days, flash flood risk in multiple provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued Weather Warning No.8 (381/2568) for heavy to very heavy rain in the South and strong winds and waves in the Gulf of Thailand, with impacts expected from December 11–16, 2025.
December 11–13
South will see increased rain and heavy to very heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat.
Caused by a low-pressure system moving from the lower South China Sea across southern Vietnam, the Gulf of Thailand and the South.
December 14–16
Lower South continues to face heavy rain in many areas, especially in:
Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang, Satun.
The north-easterly monsoon over the Gulf and the South will strengthen.
Waves and winds
Lower Gulf: waves 2–3 metres, over 3 metres in thunderstorms.
Upper Gulf: waves around 2 metres.
Andaman Sea (offshore): waves over 2 metres, higher in storms.
TMD urges people in risk areas to watch for flash floods and run-off, especially in foothills, near waterways and low-lying zones. Mariners in the Gulf and Andaman Sea should navigate with caution and avoid storm areas; small boats in the lower Gulf should stay ashore.
Upper Thailand will see unsettled weather and thunderstorms on December 11–13 as easterly winds bring moisture, followed by a 2–4°C temperature drop with cool to cold, windy conditions, as a strong high-pressure / cold air mass from China spreads over the country. People are advised to look after their health and farmers to protect crops.