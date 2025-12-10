TMD issues warning No.8: heavy rain batters South for 6 days, flash flood risk in multiple provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued Weather Warning No.8 (381/2568) for heavy to very heavy rain in the South and strong winds and waves in the Gulf of Thailand, with impacts expected from December 11–16, 2025.

December 11–13

South will see increased rain and heavy to very heavy rain in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat.

Caused by a low-pressure system moving from the lower South China Sea across southern Vietnam, the Gulf of Thailand and the South.

December 14–16

Lower South continues to face heavy rain in many areas, especially in:

Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang, Satun.

The north-easterly monsoon over the Gulf and the South will strengthen.