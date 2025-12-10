Thai Tourism Authorities Launch Massive Plan to Rescue South After Floods

TAT pushes 'Smile@Hatyai' campaign, secures 85% airline load factor, while TCEB implements a three-phase strategy to recover the vital 150 million baht MICE industry.
Thailand’s tourism authorities are launching an extensive, multi-agency offensive to revive the crucial Southern tourism market following severe floods and economic crises in 2025.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is spearheading a confidence-building campaign, while the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) focuses on recovering the region’s valuable MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) sector.
TAT projections indicate a significant impact from the recent crises, with Malaysian tourist arrivals forecast to decline by 8% to 12% (to 4.37–4.55 million) and Thai tourists travelling to Songkhla set to drop by 22% (to 244,300 people).
TAT has rolled out a comprehensive three-phase recovery strategy, branded with the slogan "Smile@Hatyai," to restore the region’s economic momentum:
1. Short-Term Focus (Events & Airlift):
Event Marketing: Supporting major events like the Countdown celebration and the Chinese New Year Festival to drive immediate tourist traffic back to Hat Yai.
Airline Focus: Partnering with seven airlines to secure seat capacity on key routes (Kuala Lumpur–Bangkok–Chiang Mai–Phuket–Krabi) with a target average load factor of at least 85% to attract Malaysian travellers.
Border Rebound: Marketing campaigns targeting border groups and neighbouring countries, including Laos, Vietnam, Singapore, and Southern China, to diversify away from reliance on the Malaysian market.
2. Medium-to-Long Term (Incentives & Caravans):
Domestic Incentives: Lobbying for tax incentive measures for Thai tourists, such as additional tax deductions for trips booked through local operators, alongside cashback schemes and e-receipt tax credits (5%–10% refunds).
International Promotions: Offering sales promotions for foreign visitors, including "Book 2 Nights, Get 2 Nights Free" deals and targeted 48-hour flash sales.
Land Travel: Promoting land travel and caravans to markets like CLMV and Singapore to boost awareness and encourage visits during the March–April 2026 window.
TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool confirmed that the agency is working with local operators to restore public services, promote the Samila Songkhla Countdown, and leverage the Amazing Thailand Privilege scheme to attract international visitors.
TCEB Targets MICE Market Restoration
Meanwhile, TCEB is focusing on the MICE sector, which suffered an estimated 120–150 million baht loss following the cancellation of one domestic event (1,200 participants) and the postponement of three others (11,400 participants).
TCEB president Dr Supawan Teerarat noted that while major venues like the ICC Hat Yai sustained no structural damage and are ready to reopen after safety checks, over 15 MICE hotels are still undergoing restoration.
TCEB has launched the Southern MICE Ready campaign, driven by three core strategies to lure both postponed and new events to the region between November 2025 and September 2026:
Ease Up: Streamlining the application process for financial and logistical support and offering greater flexibility to encourage events to reschedule swiftly.
Empower: Attracting new events and acting as a facilitator between event organisers and local businesses, providing budget support and marketing benefits to boost confidence in the region's readiness.
Enhance: Strengthening the Southern MICE ecosystem by improving service quality, upgrading venue standards, and supporting continuous professional development for local personnel.
The concerted effort by both TAT and TCEB aims to rapidly rebuild the confidence of event organisers and travellers and secure a robust and sustainable recovery for the South.