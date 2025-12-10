Thai Tourism Authorities Launch Massive Plan to Rescue South After Floods

TAT pushes 'Smile@Hatyai' campaign, secures 85% airline load factor, while TCEB implements a three-phase strategy to recover the vital 150 million baht MICE industry.

Thailand’s tourism authorities are launching an extensive, multi-agency offensive to revive the crucial Southern tourism market following severe floods and economic crises in 2025.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is spearheading a confidence-building campaign, while the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) focuses on recovering the region’s valuable MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) sector.

TAT projections indicate a significant impact from the recent crises, with Malaysian tourist arrivals forecast to decline by 8% to 12% (to 4.37–4.55 million) and Thai tourists travelling to Songkhla set to drop by 22% (to 244,300 people).

TAT has rolled out a comprehensive three-phase recovery strategy, branded with the slogan "Smile@Hatyai," to restore the region’s economic momentum:

1. Short-Term Focus (Events & Airlift):

Event Marketing: Supporting major events like the Countdown celebration and the Chinese New Year Festival to drive immediate tourist traffic back to Hat Yai.

Airline Focus: Partnering with seven airlines to secure seat capacity on key routes (Kuala Lumpur–Bangkok–Chiang Mai–Phuket–Krabi) with a target average load factor of at least 85% to attract Malaysian travellers.

Border Rebound: Marketing campaigns targeting border groups and neighbouring countries, including Laos, Vietnam, Singapore, and Southern China, to diversify away from reliance on the Malaysian market.

