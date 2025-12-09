Transport Minister Lures Disneyland and 80,000-Seat Stadium to EEC

Deputy PM Pipat Ratchakitprakarn accelerates plans for 'Magnet Projects' to connect tourism hubs, justifying the high-speed rail investment.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, has disclosed an ambitious plan to bolster the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) by attracting major global entertainment investment.

Pipat stated that he is pushing the EEC to swiftly implement strategies to draw tourists and investment into critical infrastructure, particularly the High-Speed Rail (HSR) project linking three major airports: Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao.

The minister revealed that preliminary feasibility studies are underway for large-scale "Magnet Projects" aimed at transforming the Pattaya-Chonburi area into a new regional hub for entertainment and sports.

