Tourism Ministry targets high-potential markets for recovery, including China, Saudi Arabia, and Russia

Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn announced that the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to open a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, soon, aiming to expand the growing Saudi tourist market. Since the restoration of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Saudi Arabia, Saudi tourist arrivals to Thailand have surged. In 2024, the number of Saudi visitors to Thailand reached 228,032, a 28% increase from the previous year, and is expected to grow 8% this year, despite the challenges of the Iran-Israel war impacting the forecasted growth of 20%.

Saudi tourists now represent the largest group of visitors from the Middle East, surpassing visitors from the United Arab Emirates, who numbered 169,927 last year, a rise of 22.3%.

Atthakorn added that Saudi visitors stay an average of two weeks per trip and spend 110,000 baht per person, the highest spending among foreign markets. Besides shopping and beach tourism, many Saudis also seek advanced medical services, aligning with Thailand’s promotion of medical and wellness tourism. Saudi tourists are increasingly visiting other Thai destinations such as Samui, Krabi, and Phang Nga, in addition to Bangkok and Phuket. Many also choose to visit Thailand during the Green Season (the rainy season) to escape the extreme heat of the Middle East.

“Thailand and Saudi Arabia will continue their cooperation to promote tourism, and I will meet with Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Minister in December,” Atthakorn said.