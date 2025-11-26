Tourism Ministry targets high-potential markets for recovery, including China, Saudi Arabia, and Russia

Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn announced that the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to open a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, soon, aiming to expand the growing Saudi tourist market. Since the restoration of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Saudi Arabia, Saudi tourist arrivals to Thailand have surged. In 2024, the number of Saudi visitors to Thailand reached 228,032, a 28% increase from the previous year, and is expected to grow 8% this year, despite the challenges of the Iran-Israel war impacting the forecasted growth of 20%.
Saudi tourists now represent the largest group of visitors from the Middle East, surpassing visitors from the United Arab Emirates, who numbered 169,927 last year, a rise of 22.3%.
Atthakorn added that Saudi visitors stay an average of two weeks per trip and spend 110,000 baht per person, the highest spending among foreign markets. Besides shopping and beach tourism, many Saudis also seek advanced medical services, aligning with Thailand’s promotion of medical and wellness tourism. Saudi tourists are increasingly visiting other Thai destinations such as Samui, Krabi, and Phang Nga, in addition to Bangkok and Phuket. Many also choose to visit Thailand during the Green Season (the rainy season) to escape the extreme heat of the Middle East.
“Thailand and Saudi Arabia will continue their cooperation to promote tourism, and I will meet with Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Minister in December,” Atthakorn said.
Saudi Arabia is keen for Thailand to support training and human resources for the hotel management industry, as Thailand is globally recognised for its excellent hospitality services. Saudi Arabia plans to use tourism as a key driver of its economy, with infrastructure developments aimed at competing with Dubai in the UAE, targeting a similar level within the next decade. Saudi Arabia will also host the World Expo in 2030.
Meanwhile, Thailand views the Saudi market as one with high growth potential and as a key target, alongside other Middle Eastern markets such as Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar. While the number of visitors from these countries remains relatively small, they are high spenders.
Atthakorn further emphasised that the Ministry of Tourism continues to focus on attracting Chinese tourists, aiming for 2-3 million Chinese visitors between October 2025 and January 2026, following an increase in daily Chinese arrivals compared to the low figures earlier in the year.
The Ministry is targeting the maximum number of Chinese visitors in 2025, as Thailand adapts to increasing competition in Asia. Japan benefits from its weakened yen, which is at its lowest in nearly 40 years, while Vietnam offers cheaper travel packages than Thailand, and China itself continues to promote domestic tourism.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), stated that it is crucial to maintain the momentum of Chinese tourist arrivals, aiming to increase the current daily figure of over 10,000 to approximately 20,000 per day between December 2025 and February 2026. This is following positive demand signals, with flight ticket prices from China to Thailand increasing by 20-30%, indicating a significant rise in Chinese visitors to Thailand.
"Currently, Chinese tourist arrivals to Thailand are still down by about 30% compared to last year, but based on the latest positive signals, it is likely that in 2026, we will see Chinese visitor numbers rebound to 8-9 million, recovering 80% of the pre-COVID peak of 11 million in 2019," she said.
For other rapidly growing markets, Israel has seen a 50% increase, with 349,000 Israelis visiting Thailand from January 1 to November 9, 2025, seeking relaxation amid the ongoing conflict. TAT is closely monitoring visitor behaviour to prevent issues like culture shock, ensuring mutual understanding of local cultural norms.
Additionally, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) market is experiencing significant growth, even though the base number of visitors remains small. Countries like Uzbekistan (+34%), Belarus (+83%), Tajikistan (+43%), and Azerbaijan (+128%) are all showing strong growth, with around 5,000 visitors from Azerbaijan alone. These visitors tend to be wealthy and prefer long stays, with the potential for increased arrivals if visa exemption measures are introduced.
However, the only CIS market showing a decline is Kazakhstan, where arrivals have dropped by 10%, from 134,000 at the start of the year. This is due to Kazakh tourists shifting to cheaper beach destinations such as Vietnam. In response, TAT is adjusting its promotional strategies, emphasising that Thailand offers more than just Phuket, with destinations like Phang Nga, Krabi, and Hua Hin catering to the demand.