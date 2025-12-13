Thai military tallies 25 dead, over 270 wounded 

At the 4pm briefing on December 13, 2025, Defence Ministry spokesman Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri said clashes are still occurring along all seven border provinces, with Cnambodian forces continuing to fire into Thailand “indiscriminately”, causing civilian casualties.

He said four more Thai soldiers had been killed in fighting in the Chong An Ma sector of Ubon Ratchathani, bringing the tally to: 25 dead and over 270 wounded.

Surasan added that many wounded soldiers who have recovered have asked to return to the front line, calling it a mark of their commitment and morale.

Police on the frontline and guarding the “backyard”

Police spokesman Pol Lt Gen Yingyos Thepjamnong said the Royal Thai Police has deployed Border Patrol Police (BPP) and special-operations units to fight “shoulder to shoulder” with the army at the front.

So far, 24 police officers have been injured in frontline duties, he said. Those allowed home did so voluntarily, and some have requested to return to the forward area.