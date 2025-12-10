Police deploy 4,200 officers to secure Thai–Cambodian border shelters

The Royal Thai Police have deployed more than 4,200 officers to tighten security along the Thai–Cambodian border and protect over 110,000 evacuees now staying in shelters.

On 10 December 2025, Pol Gen Samran Nualma, Deputy National Police Chief, chaired an urgent meeting on the border situation and ordered all units to fully implement the security plans laid down by Pol Gen Kitrat Panphet, National Police Chief, with a focus on safeguarding evacuees and supporting logistics.

Key assignments include:

Border Patrol Police (BPP) as the main frontline force, working alongside the army to secure the border and helping evacuate teachers and students from Border Patrol Police schools.

Provincial Police Regions 2 and 3 as key support units, backing up operations in all dimensions in provinces adjoining the border.