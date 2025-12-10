Police deploy 4,200 officers to secure Thai–Cambodian border shelters

The Royal Thai Police have deployed more than 4,200 officers to tighten security along the Thai–Cambodian border and protect over 110,000 evacuees now staying in shelters.
On 10 December 2025, Pol Gen Samran Nualma, Deputy National Police Chief, chaired an urgent meeting on the border situation and ordered all units to fully implement the security plans laid down by Pol Gen Kitrat Panphet, National Police Chief, with a focus on safeguarding evacuees and supporting logistics.
Key assignments include:
Border Patrol Police (BPP) as the main frontline force, working alongside the army to secure the border and helping evacuate teachers and students from Border Patrol Police schools.
Provincial Police Regions 2 and 3 as key support units, backing up operations in all dimensions in provinces adjoining the border.
Police have been ordered to step up the “rear-area protection plan”, by:
So far, police in Sa Kaeo, Ubon Ratchathani, Buri Ram, Surin and Si Sa Ket have joined forces with local agencies and volunteers to move over 110,000 people into temporary shelters, where officers are now providing 24-hour security and support.
Pol Gen Samran also instructed all units to intensify intelligence monitoring to prevent “secondary threats”, watch for suspicious individuals and pre-empt any attempts to exploit the crisis.
The public has been urged to report information, incidents or requests for assistance via the 191 police hotline, which operates around the clock.