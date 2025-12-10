Thailand Invokes UN Charter Self-Defence Clause, Accuses Cambodia of Armed Aggression

Bangkok's UN envoy details escalating attacks across five provinces, demands Cambodia accept responsibility for border violations.

Thailand has formally notified the United Nations Security Council that it is exercising its inherent right of self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter following what it describes as Cambodia's unprovoked armed attacks across five border provinces.

In a letter dated 9th December addressed to the Security Council President, Thai Ambassador Cherdchai Chaivaivid detailed a series of incidents that Bangkok characterises as "grave violations" of Thailand's sovereignty and territorial integrity, requesting the letter be circulated to all Council members as an official document.

Timeline of Alleged Attacks

According to Thailand's account, hostilities began on 7th December at 14:15 when Cambodian forces opened fire on Thai troops conducting route maintenance in Si Sa Ket Province's Kantharalak District, immediately injuring two soldiers. The attack continued for 35 minutes.

The situation escalated dramatically the following day.

At 05:05 on 8th December, Cambodian troops launched what Thailand describes as an "unprovoked attack" on a Thai military base in Ubon Ratchathani Province, followed by "widespread and indiscriminate assaults" across Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani. Later that afternoon, hostilities spread to Sa Kaeo Province.

By 18:00 on 8th December, the attacks had resulted in one death and 18 injuries amongst military personnel, including three in critical condition. The conflict forced over 400,000 residents to flee their homes, with two civilians dying from heart attacks during evacuation.

