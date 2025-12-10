Thai army denies poison gas claim, slams Cambodia for ceasefire breaches

The Royal Thai Army has flatly rejected a statement issued on Wednesday (December 10) by Cambodia’s Ministry of Defence, which alleged that Thai forces had fired “poisonous gas (toxic fumes)” into Ou Beichoan subdistrict in Ou Chrov district, Banteay Meanchey province described by Phnom Penh as a civilian residential area and accused Thailand of committing a grave, indiscriminate attack in violation of International Humanitarian Law.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, army spokesman, dismissed the allegation and urged Cambodia to stop spreading fake news and repeatedly twisting facts to mislead both its own population and the international community.

He said the actual situation along the frontier showed that Cambodian troops had been mounting operations against Thailand along the Thai–Cambodian border since Sunday (December 7), firing both light and heavy weapons into Thai territory without distinction between military and civilian targets, including medical facilities.