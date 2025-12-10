Thai Military Insists All Strikes on Cambodia Based on Joint Intelligence Assessment

When asked about potential deep strike operations into Cambodian territory, Royal Thai Air Force spokesperson Air Marshal Chakkrit Thammavichai said forces stand ready to conduct such missions if intelligence clearly establishes imminent threats.

"If there is clear verification, whether from intelligence or any information, that Cambodia still intends to use weapons and equipment to attack targets in Thailand — whether important buildings or other targets — the Air Force is ready and capable of conducting deep operations to attack targets deep inside Cambodia," the spokesperson said.

However, he emphasised such action depends on verified intelligence of clear, imminent threats.

"We can respond to threats against independence, sovereignty, state security, and the safety of our people," he added.

Escalating Cambodian Rocket Attacks

The Defence Ministry reported that Cambodia has fired approximately 50 BM-21 rockets and artillery shells into Thai territory since Tuesday, landing across the four provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Buri Ram.

"I would like to stress the threat from these rockets," Rear Admiral Surasant said. "These are rockets that do not have accurate directions and targets, and they have been shelling the rockets since yesterday. They have landed in many civilian homes and civilian facilities as a result."

Images shown at the press conference depicted destruction in civilian homes in Surin province. Most alarmingly, BM-21 rockets also landed near Phanom Dong Rak Hospital, a medical facility treating numerous civilians.

"This is an example indicating the inhumane actions by the Cambodian armed forces," the spokesperson said.

Police Border Patrol Casualties Mount

The Royal Thai Police reported that at 10:00 AM Wednesday, Cambodia launched an attack using BM-21 rockets and killer drones against a Border Patrol Police operational base at Company 22, injuring eight officers who were transported to hospital.

According to Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor, this brings the total number of injured Border Patrol Police officers to 16. Twelve remain hospitalised whilst four have been discharged.

Notably, all four discharged officers have requested to return to frontline duty alongside their police and military colleagues.

"I would like to confirm that the police have excellent morale and spirits to maintain sovereignty together with the armed forces," Pol Maj Gen Siriwat said.

Meanwhile, he emphasised that the Royal Thai Police has elevated screening of people entering Thailand by land, water and air to prevent infiltration, whilst increasing inspections of foreign nationals' residences to guard against those "with ill intentions" potentially entering to cause unrest.

Police hospitals and affiliated medical facilities have been placed on alert to prepare for medical operations, with authorities calling for police officers and the public to donate blood as a reserve for the current situation.

The Defence Ministry confirmed that between 10 and 20 per cent of residents in the seven border provinces have chosen to remain in their homes rather than evacuate to shelters.

Those remaining are primarily working-age adults, whilst vulnerable groups including children, women and the elderly have been prioritised for evacuation.

Police and relevant agencies have enlisted those who remain to join night patrol operations alongside Border Patrol Police units. Authorities emphasised that police presence ensures the safety of residents' property in rear areas.

Government Support for Casualties

Rear Admiral Surasant expressed the Ministry of Defence and government's condolences for personnel killed and injured in the conflict, whilst emphasising commitment to supporting their families.

"We are ready to take care of the families behind them, who have stood by these personnel throughout. We are ready to take care of them and compensate for the lost personnel," he said. "We are ready to continuously support personnel."

For citizens wishing to support frontline personnel through blood donation or provision of supplies, the Defence Ministry has opened channels through regional command headquarters: First Army Region Command, Second Army Region Command, and the Marine Corps Command in Chon Buri province for Royal Thai Navy donations.