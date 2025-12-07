Thai Army dismisses Cambodia’s denial, says evidence shows troops opened fire

On Sunday, December 7, Lt Gen Mali Socheata, spokesperson for Cambodia’s Ministry of Defence, accused Thai forces of initiating the confrontation at 2.15pm in the Phlan Thom area of Chom Krosan district, Preah Vihear province.

She alleged that Thailand used rifles, machine guns, B-40 launchers and 60mm mortars, and maintained that Cambodian troops did not return fire.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, dismissed the remarks as false. He said Cambodian troops had crossed into the Phu Pha Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area of Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket province while Thai soldiers were conducting road improvement work within Thai territory.

Cambodian forces then opened fire on the security team protecting the engineering unit, prompting Thai troops to respond in line with standard rules of engagement.