Thai Army dismisses Cambodia’s denial, says evidence shows troops opened fire

The Royal Thai Army has strongly rejected Cambodia’s claim that its forces did not fire on Thai soldiers during a border clash on Sunday, insisting that clear evidence shows Cambodian troops opened fire first, injuring two Thai soldiers inside Thai territory.
On Sunday, December 7, Lt Gen Mali Socheata, spokesperson for Cambodia’s Ministry of Defence, accused Thai forces of initiating the confrontation at 2.15pm in the Phlan Thom area of Chom Krosan district, Preah Vihear province.
She alleged that Thailand used rifles, machine guns, B-40 launchers and 60mm mortars, and maintained that Cambodian troops did not return fire.
Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, dismissed the remarks as false. He said Cambodian troops had crossed into the Phu Pha Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area of Kantharalak district in Si Sa Ket province while Thai soldiers were conducting road improvement work within Thai territory.
Cambodian forces then opened fire on the security team protecting the engineering unit, prompting Thai troops to respond in line with standard rules of engagement.
Two Thai soldiers were wounded in the attack: Sgt Anuchat Rueankham, who was shot in the leg, and Pvt Pornchai Champachum, who sustained a chest impact that was absorbed by his body armour.
Winthai said Cambodia’s claim that it did not fire was untrue and baseless, adding that the denial was consistent with Phnom Penh’s pattern of rejecting responsibility in previous cross-border incidents.
Thailand, he stressed, has clear evidence documenting the exact time, location and consequences of the attack on its personnel.