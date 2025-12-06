Thailand tells Ottawa Convention meeting that Cambodia violated landmine ban, calls for independent fact-finding mission

Thailand has formally declared before the 22nd Meeting of the States Parties to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention in Geneva that Cambodia violated the Ottawa Convention by planting new landmines along the border, causing severe injuries and permanent disabilities to Thai soldiers.

On December 5, 2025, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow addressed the session on Article 8 of the Convention, outlining the facts and Thailand’s position regarding the escalating Thailand–Cambodia border situation.

The Minister reaffirmed Thailand’s unwavering commitment to upholding its treaty obligations and stressed that Thailand had engaged every available bilateral mechanism in good faith. He emphasised that Thailand had no intention of politicising the issue, but could not remain silent when Thai soldiers had “suffered and become permanently disabled” from Cambodia’s actions, which he described as a blatant violation of Article 1 of the Convention.

Sihasak noted that Cambodia’s explanations had contradicted verified evidence and been accompanied by disinformation, asking pointedly:

“If a State Party can plant new mines and simply deny it without consequence, what will happen after the next casualty?”

He said the fairest, most transparent path forward was to request the UN Secretary-General to facilitate the establishment of an independent fact-finding mission, arguing that this would help depoliticise the issue and demonstrate the effectiveness of the Convention’s own mechanisms.