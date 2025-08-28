Thai Army presents evidence Cambodia laid new PMN-2 landmines, cites Ottawa Convention report

The Royal Thai Army has presented evidence that Cambodia has laid PMN-2 landmines on Thai territory, citing documents submitted to the Ottawa Convention in 2024 indicating that Cambodia possessed over 3,700 PMN-2 and other types of landmines, ostensibly for training purposes.

This follows Cambodia’s denial on August 27 of recent incidents in which Thai soldiers were injured by landmines. Cambodia claimed it had not deployed new mines and maintained compliance with its obligations under the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (Ottawa Convention).

On August 28, Major General Winthai Suwaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, responded, emphasising that only Thailand and Cambodia are directly involved in the border area. He highlighted that all previous incidents have involved Thai forces as the victims. On August 4, Thai military engineers detected numerous PMN-2 landmines—both staged and already installed—along Cambodia’s established deployment line in the Phu Ma Kua area.

Further, on August 22, Thai forces encountered two to three Cambodian soldiers dressed in BHQ unit attire conducting surveillance near Hill 350 close to Ta Kwai Temple. Thai troops fired to repel them, and subsequent inspections revealed three PMN-2 landmines in the area. Additional evidence included social media posts by Cambodian influencers filmed at Ta Kwai Temple on July 30, showing PMN-2 landmine clusters.