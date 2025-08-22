Thai Army confirms no Cambodia proposal to dismantle border fence for mine clearance

He made this statement following remarks from Lt-General Maly Socheata, spokesperson for Cambodia's Ministry of National Defence, who suggested that Thailand would need to dismantle the barbed wire fence along the Thai-Cambodian border before agreeing to assist with mine clearance.

Winthai explained that after reviewing the results of the Thailand-Cambodia RBC meeting at the level of the commanders of the First Army Area, Cambodia did not propose any condition that Thailand must remove the barbed wire fence to facilitate mine clearance.

He urged the public to rely on the official statement from the commander of the First Army Area.