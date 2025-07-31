Winthai tells Hun Manet: 'Wait' as return of 18 detained Cambodian soldiers not yet possible

Thai Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree , on Thursday (July 31), addressed the claims made by Cambodian leadership regarding the alleged abduction of 18 Cambodian soldiers by Thailand. He stated that the information coming from Cambodia should be critically assessed for its credibility.
He explained that the Thai Army, upon capturing the soldiers, had strictly adhered to international law in their treatment, emphasizing that even soldiers on the opposing side are treated with respect. "We do not consider an enemy soldier a criminal simply because they are armed," Winthai asserted, stressing that the Thai Army upholds military ethics, following established international conventions throughout military operations.
He also mentioned that Thailand's actions are based on facts, and the country remains committed to transparency, both in the military and within the government. "We believe the international community trusts Thailand's honesty and straightforwardness," he added.
The Cambodian soldiers, detained for illegal entry, are being processed according to regular legal procedures, and Winthai rejected the term "prisoners of war," which some sources had used. "This terminology may have implications in international discussions, so we refer to them as being 'detained,'" he clarified.
Asked whether additional legal actions would be taken for carrying weapons and violating Thai sovereignty, Winthai explained that investigations are ongoing and that any adjustments to the charges would be made based on the facts.
Regarding the request from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet for the soldiers' return, Winthai said that the legal process must be followed, and that it would depend on the investigation's findings. He noted that the process would not be immediate and would proceed according to legal protocols for illegal immigration.
Finally, Winthai addressed concerns about the distortion of Thailand’s actions, emphasizing the importance of clarifying the truth. "We will continue to communicate the facts to ensure the international community understands the situation correctly," he said.