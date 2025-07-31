Winthai tells Hun Manet: 'Wait' as return of 18 detained Cambodian soldiers not yet possible

Thai Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree , on Thursday (July 31), addressed the claims made by Cambodian leadership regarding the alleged abduction of 18 Cambodian soldiers by Thailand. He stated that the information coming from Cambodia should be critically assessed for its credibility.

He explained that the Thai Army, upon capturing the soldiers, had strictly adhered to international law in their treatment, emphasizing that even soldiers on the opposing side are treated with respect. "We do not consider an enemy soldier a criminal simply because they are armed," Winthai asserted, stressing that the Thai Army upholds military ethics, following established international conventions throughout military operations.