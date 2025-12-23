Second Army Area targets 18 Cambodian military positions

At 9am on December 23, 2025, the Second Army Area issued an update on the Thailand–Cambodia border situation across four lower northeastern provinces, summarising developments from Monday, December 22. Clashes and military activity were reported at multiple key points throughout the day.

Overall, Thai forces said they used concentrated supporting fire to strike at least 18 Cambodian military targets assessed as threats to Thailand, in the Pha Mo I Daeng and Chong An Ma areas. Cambodia, the statement said, responded with BM-21 multiple-launch rockets and heavy artillery, though with low accuracy and most rounds landing outside critical areas.

Cambodian UAV activity was described as largely symbolic reconnaissance and, according to the Thai account, did not disrupt Thai fire missions. Thai forces said they retained the advantage in area control, battle tempo, and operational target selection.