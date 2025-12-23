Second Army Area targets 18 Cambodian military positions

At 9am on December 23, 2025, the Second Army Area issued an update on the Thailand–Cambodia border situation across four lower northeastern provinces, summarising developments from Monday, December 22. Clashes and military activity were reported at multiple key points throughout the day.
Overall, Thai forces said they used concentrated supporting fire to strike at least 18 Cambodian military targets assessed as threats to Thailand, in the Pha Mo I Daeng and Chong An Ma areas. Cambodia, the statement said, responded with BM-21 multiple-launch rockets and heavy artillery, though with low accuracy and most rounds landing outside critical areas.
Cambodian UAV activity was described as largely symbolic reconnaissance and, according to the Thai account, did not disrupt Thai fire missions. Thai forces said they retained the advantage in area control, battle tempo, and operational target selection.
Ubon Ratchathani border
In the Chong Bok area, Thai forces maintained continuous surveillance. In Chong An Ma, no significant Cambodian movement was reported during the day. Later in the evening, Thai units said they detected a Cambodian position deemed a threat after Cambodian fire was opened into the area. Thai forces said they returned fire against a Cambodian element of about 30 troops south of Chong An Ma.
Si Sa Ket border
Along the Sam Tae–Don Truan–Phu Phi–Satta Som–Phanom Prasit So–Chong Tao Thao line, Cambodian forces were reported to have used heavy weapons—artillery, mortars, and tanks—firing towards Thai positions while attempting to locate Thai armour. Thai forces said they detected at least four Cambodian tanks and reported artillery fire controlling the area around Phu Phi, described as a key Cambodian firing base, allowing Thai units to destroy multiple targets.
In the Pha Mo I Daeng–Huai Ta Maria sector, Thai forces said Cambodia fired artillery from Hill 281 into the Phu Ma Khuea area after Thai units detected two trucks moving from Ban Komui. Thai forces also reported multiple salvos of artillery and BM-21 rockets into Thai territory, with some rounds landing in Ban Phumisaron. Thai units said they responded with artillery and mortars around Pha Mo I Daeng and Chong Kan Ma, aiming to disrupt Cambodian supply routes for weapons and manpower.
In addition, in the Phu Ma Khuea–Chong Don Ao–Phlan Yao–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area, Thai forces reported spotting a large Cambodian drone flying from Phu Ma Khuea to Pha Mo I Daeng to assess Thai positions.
Surin border
In the Chong Chom–Chong Proe–Chong Rayi area, Thai forces reported spotting individuals on a tall building before multiple drones took off. They also said Cambodian units requested support in ammunition and supplies to be delivered into the area.
In the Khana and Prasat Ta Kwai area, Thai forces said they continued to establish and hold positions. Cambodia was reported to have fired BM-21 rockets into the Ta Kwai area, injuring one Thai serviceman. Drone activity was also reported, particularly near Hill 350.
In Chong Krang, Thai forces reported Cambodian reinforcement activity. At Prasat Ta Muen Thom, Thai forces said Cambodia fired artillery and BM-21 rockets into the area and used RPGs against Thai positions, injuring another Thai serviceman. UAV activity was also reported in the evening.
Buri Ram border
In the Chong Sai Taku area, both sides were reported to be holding positions along the frontier, with no additional major clashes reported.
Separately, in Si Sa Ket’s rear areas, authorities reported that unidentified artillery rounds landed in Ban Phumisaron and Ban Sam Meng, severing high-voltage power lines and causing blackouts in both villages.