Behind the victory at Hill 350: Second Army commander praises fallen heroes

Second Army Area Commander Lt Gen Weerayuth Raksilp on Saturday confirmed the successful capture of Hill 350, a strategically crucial area near Prasat Takwai in Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province, by the Suranaree Task Force. The operation followed intense clashes with Cambodian forces.

Lt Gen Weerayuth, who personally oversaw the operation, emphasised the careful planning and precision involved, as the Cambodian forces had violated the Ottawa Convention by secretly planting landmines across the area, requiring extreme caution at every step.

The operation resulted in significant loss, with Sgt. Maj. Samroeng Khlangprakhon and Private Phanupat Saorsa, both from the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, sacrificing their lives on December 16, 2025, during the battle at Hill 350.