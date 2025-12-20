Behind the victory at Hill 350: Second Army commander praises fallen heroes

Second Army Area Commander Lt Gen Weerayuth Raksilp on Saturday confirmed the successful capture of Hill 350, a strategically crucial area near Prasat Takwai in Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province, by the Suranaree Task Force. The operation followed intense clashes with Cambodian forces.
Lt Gen Weerayuth, who personally oversaw the operation, emphasised the careful planning and precision involved, as the Cambodian forces had violated the Ottawa Convention by secretly planting landmines across the area, requiring extreme caution at every step.
The operation resulted in significant loss, with Sgt. Maj. Samroeng Khlangprakhon and Private Phanupat Saorsa, both from the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, sacrificing their lives on December 16, 2025, during the battle at Hill 350.
Sgt. Maj. Samroeng and Private Phanupat stood firm as a protective fire team, fighting to the end to ensure the safety of their comrades. After securing the area, it was confirmed that both soldiers had died with honour on the battlefield.
Their remains are currently being carefully transported from the combat zone, with utmost caution due to the ongoing risk from landmines and improvised explosive devices in the area.
Lt Gen Weerayuth praised their sacrifice, describing it as a shining example of courage and professionalism. He stated that their dedication to Thailand and their willingness to stand firm for their country until the last breath was a symbol of the strength and honour of the Thai military. He added that their names, Sgt. Maj. Samroeng Khlangprakhon and Private Phanupat Saorsa, would forever be etched in the history of the Thai military, as a testament to their ultimate sacrifice in defence of the nation.