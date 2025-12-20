Thai troops seize Hill 350 in Ta Kwai area, 2 soldiers' bodies recovered

On December 20, 2025, General Chaiyapruek Duangprapat, Army Chief of Staff, reported that Thai forces have successfully seized Hill 350 in the Ta Kwai area, Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province, a site of intense fighting between Thai and Cambodian troops. The clashes, which had been ongoing for several days, resulted in the deaths of two Thai soldiers.
The bodies of the two soldiers were located on December 20, but retrieval was delayed due to concerns over potential landmines in the area, as Cambodia might have planted explosives. The Thai military is proceeding cautiously, ensuring the safety of the recovery operation. General Chaiyapruek confirmed that the soldiers’ bodies would be returned to their families for appropriate military honours.
Breaking! Bodies of Two Heroes 'Sgt. Major Samaroeng - Private Phanupat' Found on Hill 350
The Thai Army confirmed today (December 20, 2025) that the bodies of two brave soldiers, Sgt. Maj. Samroeng Khlangprakhon and Private Phanupat Saorsa, have been found. Both soldiers, from the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, sacrificed their lives on December 16, 2025, defending the country in the battle at Hill 350, near the Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin.
The bodies are currently being moved back to a secure area for proper ceremonies. The Thai military has regained control of the area and is working to establish ongoing security.
The Thai Army will continue to provide updates as more details become available.