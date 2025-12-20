Thai troops seize Hill 350 in Ta Kwai area, 2 soldiers' bodies recovered

On December 20, 2025, General Chaiyapruek Duangprapat, Army Chief of Staff, reported that Thai forces have successfully seized Hill 350 in the Ta Kwai area, Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province, a site of intense fighting between Thai and Cambodian troops. The clashes, which had been ongoing for several days, resulted in the deaths of two Thai soldiers.

The bodies of the two soldiers were located on December 20, but retrieval was delayed due to concerns over potential landmines in the area, as Cambodia might have planted explosives. The Thai military is proceeding cautiously, ensuring the safety of the recovery operation. General Chaiyapruek confirmed that the soldiers’ bodies would be returned to their families for appropriate military honours.