Intense fighting at Prasat Ta Kwai, Thai forces suffer losses, 2 soldiers still trapped

On December 18, 2025, the Royal Thai Army provided an update on the ongoing clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces along the Thai-Cambodian border. The fighting has remained intense, especially around Prasat Ta Khwai, Surin Province, and Phu Mak Kheua in Si Sa Ket Province.
The Cambodian forces have continued to launch heavy artillery attacks, including BM-21 rocket fire, targeting both military and civilian areas, particularly in Sa Kaeo Province. The heavy bombardment resulted in large-scale fires and significant damage to agricultural land. These attacks have forced Thai forces to defend themselves against the ongoing assault.
As of now, 20 Thai soldiers have been confirmed dead as a result of the clashes, with one additional soldier dying while performing a duty. In total, 21 soldiers have been lost in the fighting so far. The situation has been especially dire in Prasat Ta Kwai, where there have been numerous casualties, and two soldiers are still trapped under debris, with ongoing recovery efforts.
Regarding other border areas, there has been continued fighting, with Cambodian forces attempting to seize strategic territories, such as Chong An Ma and Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surin. Thai forces have managed to maintain control over key areas and prevent further Cambodian advances. However, Cambodian forces have continued to make attempts to seize these regions, particularly in areas like Klaeng Muang and Chong Jom.
The most intense fighting has occurred at Prasat Ta Khwai, Surin Province, where the strategic 350 Hill is located. Despite the loss of several soldiers, Thai forces have managed to maintain control over the 350 Hill area, although heavy casualties have been sustained. Thai soldiers are currently working hard to recover the bodies of the two soldiers still trapped, with ongoing efforts to secure the area.
The 1st Army, Burapha Forces, has identified three key locations where Cambodian forces have attempted to encroach upon Thai sovereignty: Ban Klong Phang, Ban Nong Ya Kaew, and Ban Nong Jan. Thai forces are actively trying to regain control of these areas, using heavy artillery and rocket fire in attempts to recapture lost land. The Cambodian forces, however, have also been using BM-21 rockets to attack civilian areas, further escalating the conflict.
In some areas, the situation fluctuates between heavy and light fighting, but in contested zones, the intensity remains high. The Thai military must prevent further attacks from Cambodian forces as much as possible, not by advancing to reclaim Thai land but by securing Thai sovereignty and destroying supporting weaponry and military positions targeting Thai civilians, who are increasingly affected by the conflict.
The Royal Thai Army affirms that it will continue to target Cambodian military forces to neutralize their capabilities and prevent further loss of life among the Thai people.