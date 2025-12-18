Intense fighting at Prasat Ta Kwai, Thai forces suffer losses, 2 soldiers still trapped

On December 18, 2025, the Royal Thai Army provided an update on the ongoing clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces along the Thai-Cambodian border. The fighting has remained intense, especially around Prasat Ta Khwai, Surin Province, and Phu Mak Kheua in Si Sa Ket Province.

The Cambodian forces have continued to launch heavy artillery attacks, including BM-21 rocket fire, targeting both military and civilian areas, particularly in Sa Kaeo Province. The heavy bombardment resulted in large-scale fires and significant damage to agricultural land. These attacks have forced Thai forces to defend themselves against the ongoing assault.

As of now, 20 Thai soldiers have been confirmed dead as a result of the clashes, with one additional soldier dying while performing a duty. In total, 21 soldiers have been lost in the fighting so far. The situation has been especially dire in Prasat Ta Kwai, where there have been numerous casualties, and two soldiers are still trapped under debris, with ongoing recovery efforts.

Regarding other border areas, there has been continued fighting, with Cambodian forces attempting to seize strategic territories, such as Chong An Ma and Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surin. Thai forces have managed to maintain control over key areas and prevent further Cambodian advances. However, Cambodian forces have continued to make attempts to seize these regions, particularly in areas like Klaeng Muang and Chong Jom.