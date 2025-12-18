First Army targets military installations in Poipet, destroys BM-21 rocket system

On Thursday, December 18, Thailand’s First Army Area launched an attack on military targets in Poipet, a key economic city in Cambodia, located across from Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo province.

The attack was prompted by the discovery of unusual military troop movements in the area, which were deemed a threat to Thailand’s national security. The strike aimed to neutralise the threat posed by Cambodian forces.

Sources from the First Army Area confirmed that the attack was limited in scope, specifically targeting military installations to avoid civilian casualties and damage to property.

Poipet is known as an economic hub driven by casinos and scammers, with many casino buildings and scam syndicate offices in the area.

The source further explained that the targets in the attack were not located in the central part of Poipet but in a deeper area away from the economic zone, where Cambodia’s BM-21 multiple rocket system and military gathering points were situated. The Cambodian forces had been moving close to civilian areas or economic zones, likely to deter Thailand from launching an attack.