Army clarifies procedure after recovery of GAM-102 Anti-Tank Guided Missile

The Royal Thai Army has issued an official statement regarding the recovery of the GAM-102 Anti-Tank Guided Missile in the Chong An Ma area of Ubon Ratchathani.
Q1 : What is the Cambodian forces' model and weaponry recovered in the Chong An Ma area, Ubon Ratchathani Province.
A : The recovered weaponry is the GAM-102 Anti-Tank Guided Missile, not the GAM-102LR as previously misunderstood. For the GAM-102, the term “Anti-Tank Guided Missile” is the most accurate and appropriate designation.
This specific weapon is designed for neutralizing armored vehicles or tanks at short to medium ranges. It is categorized as a tactical weapon and is not a long-range guided missile intended for strategic purposes.
To ensure communicative clarity and in accordance with the Royal Thai Army’s weapon classification nomenclature, the use of the term “Anti-Tank Guided Missile” for the GAM-102 is appropriate and serves to prevent misconceptions regarding its operational capabilities.
Q2 : Was the recovered weaponry manufactured recently in 2025?
A : The GAM-102 Anti-Tank Guided Missile belongs to an older production lot, a model that has been in service for over 10 years. There has been no delivery of the GAM-102LR (the latest variant) to the Cambodian side, a fact which has been formally confirmed by Chinese authorities.
Q3 : What are the Army’s procedures regarding the recovered weaponry?
A : Following the securing of the area and the discovery of the GAM-102 Anti-Tank Guided Missile, the items have been inspected and documented as official evidence. This follows formal governmental procedures for the benefit of national security, the research and development of military doctrine and materiel, as well as continued safety measures for the public.
Joint Press Center on the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation
18 December 2025 at 11:00 AM