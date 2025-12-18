Army clarifies procedure after recovery of GAM-102 Anti-Tank Guided Missile

The Royal Thai Army has issued an official statement regarding the recovery of the GAM-102 Anti-Tank Guided Missile in the Chong An Ma area of Ubon Ratchathani.



Statement of Procedure Regarding the "GAM-102 Anti-Tank Guided Missile"



Q1 : What is the Cambodian forces' model and weaponry recovered in the Chong An Ma area, Ubon Ratchathani Province.

A : The recovered weaponry is the GAM-102 Anti-Tank Guided Missile, not the GAM-102LR as previously misunderstood. For the GAM-102, the term “Anti-Tank Guided Missile” is the most accurate and appropriate designation.

This specific weapon is designed for neutralizing armored vehicles or tanks at short to medium ranges. It is categorized as a tactical weapon and is not a long-range guided missile intended for strategic purposes.

To ensure communicative clarity and in accordance with the Royal Thai Army’s weapon classification nomenclature, the use of the term “Anti-Tank Guided Missile” for the GAM-102 is appropriate and serves to prevent misconceptions regarding its operational capabilities.