Security agencies probe who bankrolled Cambodia’s GAM-102LR

Security sources said on Monday (December 15) that fresh questions are being raised after Thai forces seized a fifth-generation, guided anti-tank missile system known as the GAM-102LR at Hill 500 along the border front line.
The weapon is described as a modern system that was unveiled only in early 2025, prompting officials to question how such newly released, high-end military hardware could end up in Cambodia’s border operations, with each unit believed to cost millions of baht.
The sources said the issue is not only the weapon itself, but the money and logistics behind it: who financed the procurement, how the buyers gained access to an advanced guided system, and which networks enabled its delivery into a combat zone.
Security agencies are now calling for these links to be brought into the open, arguing that any “quiet” backers operating behind the scenes should be identified, and that the full supply chain should be thoroughly investigated.