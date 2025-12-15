Security agencies probe who bankrolled Cambodia’s GAM-102LR

Security sources said on Monday (December 15) that fresh questions are being raised after Thai forces seized a fifth-generation, guided anti-tank missile system known as the GAM-102LR at Hill 500 along the border front line.

The weapon is described as a modern system that was unveiled only in early 2025, prompting officials to question how such newly released, high-end military hardware could end up in Cambodia’s border operations, with each unit believed to cost millions of baht.