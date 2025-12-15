Fine Arts chief says Prasat Ta Kwai can be restored despite severe battle damage

Phnombootra said the department learned the technique from France.

Under the anastylosis process, the damaged structure is first dismantled, with officials recording the location of every stone so that each piece can be returned to the correct position during reconstruction. Once the monument is fully dismantled, a stronger internal structure is built before the original stones are reinstalled.

Modern technology expected to speed up work

Phnombootra said that when the department restored Prasat Hin Phanom Rung and Prasat Hin Phimai around 50 years ago, it did not have computer technology to assist the work.

Now, he said, the department has digital tools and greater experience. He added that Prasat Ta Kwai is smaller and less elaborate, with fewer detailed carvings, and he expressed confidence it can be restored.

Restoration depends on Thai sovereignty

Phnombootra said the Fine Arts Department has legal authority to restore ancient sites only when they are within Thailand’s territory.

“If the land on which these prasats stand were to fall under Cambodia, we would never again be able to touch or restore these heritage sites,” he said.

He said the key priority is safeguarding the land where the monuments stand, adding that once the situation stabilises, the department believes it can restore the site to its original condition—or potentially improve it—based on additional archaeological evidence uncovered during conservation work.

Three-point message

Phnombootra summarised his remarks in three points: Cambodia violated international rules; Thailand’s military operations were aimed at safeguarding sovereignty; and damage caused by battle can be repaired through conservation and restoration. He also expressed support for Thai troops, saying all parties share the same goal of protecting the nation.

