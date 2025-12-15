FTI chief hopes for capable, corruption-free government after election

Ministers must understand geopolitics, trade and technology shifts

Kriangkrai said future economic ministers must also understand geopolitics, the ongoing trade war, and fast-changing technologies.

He said economic ministers should understand the global situation, have vision, keep “clean hands”, and be committed to serving the public.

Private sector warns of “grey capital” and election-linked corruption

Kriangkrai said the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking—made up of the FTI, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Thai Bankers’ Association—has invited member companies to join a “Zero Corruption” programme and reject corrupt practices.

He warned that corruption was accelerating, particularly during election periods, and said the private sector was seeing clearer signs of “grey capital”, both domestic and foreign, using elections as a channel for money laundering and influence through support for parties and candidates.

“If grey capital takes control of political parties and then extends its influence into government—becoming ministers or shaping national policy—Thailand will turn permanently grey and black. That is the most frightening thing,” he said.

He also predicted vote-buying could intensify, with allegations that spending could rise to thousands of baht per vote, compared with hundreds in the past.

Urgent agenda: household economy and structural reform

Kriangkrai said the next government’s most urgent task would be addressing kitchen-table economic pressures, including household debt, weak purchasing power, grey capital and dumped imports that are undercutting Thai businesses—from small operators to major firms.

He said the new government must overhaul the broader economic structure while reforming education, the civil service, laws and regulations, and the country’s fiscal framework—especially the imbalanced tax base. If these constraints can be unlocked, he said, many other problems could be resolved as well.

