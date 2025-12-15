Thai F-16s strike Cambodian weapons and ammunition depot opposite Nong Chan

Thai Air Force F-16 fighter jets carried out an air strike on a Cambodian military target believed to be a weapons and ammunition depot in Thmor Chen, an area opposite Ban Nong Chan in Non Mak Mun subdistrict, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo, as clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border entered their eighth day.
The operation was described as a retaliatory action aimed at safeguarding Thailand’s sovereignty.
Authorities again urged the public to stop livestreaming, stop posting and stop sharing information from areas close to the fighting, warning that online posts could endanger personnel while military operations remain ongoing.
Residents were also told to stay away from Ban Nong Ya Kaew and Ban Nong Chan. Administrative officials, village security units and anyone entering military areas — including those delivering food, donating supplies or travelling for other reasons — were instructed to switch off communications devices and refrain from taking photos, posting or forwarding any information on social media.
Ta Phraya district also asked residents not to return to homes in border-adjacent areas until further notice from authorities.
Separately, the First Army Area’s Operations Centre released footage of Burapha Task Force operations from Sunday, December 14, 2025, showing Thai artillery fire targeting a Cambodian position near Chouk Chey Bridge, opposite Ban Nong Chan, causing heavy damage. The clip appeared to show two Cambodian soldiers running from the site.
The First Army Area also shared images of readiness training by the 2nd Infantry Division (King’s Guard), saying the assessments underscore its commitment to strengthening troop capabilities to the highest level of combat readiness and ensuring personnel can carry out missions effectively in any situation.
Meanwhile, security officials reportedly invited local community leaders in Ta Phraya and Khok Sung districts for a briefing on the situation.
In another development, the army said Cambodia’s alleged obstruction of around 8,000 Thais seeking to return to Thailand at the Khlong Luek crossing in Aranyaprathet district could amount to a war crime and a violation of the Geneva Conventions.