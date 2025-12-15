Thai F-16s strike Cambodian weapons and ammunition depot opposite Nong Chan

Thai Air Force F-16 fighter jets carried out an air strike on a Cambodian military target believed to be a weapons and ammunition depot in Thmor Chen, an area opposite Ban Nong Chan in Non Mak Mun subdistrict, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo, as clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border entered their eighth day.

The operation was described as a retaliatory action aimed at safeguarding Thailand’s sovereignty.

Authorities again urged the public to stop livestreaming, stop posting and stop sharing information from areas close to the fighting, warning that online posts could endanger personnel while military operations remain ongoing.