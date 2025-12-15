Gold Line fare to rise to 17 baht flat rate from January 1, 2026

MONDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2025

Bangkok’s Gold Line will raise its flat fare from 16 to 17 baht from January 1, 2026, while discounted and free fares remain unchanged

Krungthep Thanakom Co Ltd (KT), operator of the Gold Line’s Phase 1 route between Krung Thon Buri station and Khlong San District Office, has announced a fare adjustment from 16 baht to 17 baht for a flat-rate trip across the entire line.

The new fare will take effect on January 1, 2026, in line with the project’s management plan, the company said.

KT said the discounted flat fare will remain 9 baht for eligible passengers, including Thai nationals aged 60 and above, and war veterans as defined under the relevant law.

Fare exemptions will continue for children no taller than 90 centimetres and for people with disabilities who hold a legally recognised disability identification card.

 

 


 

