Free rides for seniors on BTS Skytrain, Gold Line, BRT buses during Songkran

Surapong Laoha-Unya, BTSC CEO, said on Thursday that people who are at least 60 years old can ride the entire BTS Skytrain, including the Green Line extensions on Sukhumvit and Silom routes, free of charge from 6am to midnight on April 13-15.

The elderly will also get free access to the 2.8km Gold Line, which links the BTS Thonburi station with Prajadhipok BTS station, as well as the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses operated by BTSC.

As per the BTSC website, the elderly can use the free rides to visit popular destinations, such as:

• Bang Pu Seaside Resort

Green Line passengers can ride to the Kheha (E23) station in Samut Prakan, take the third exit and board a songtaew that will take them to a stop opposite the resort. They can then take the pedestrian bridge to cross the road and enjoy views of seagulls and the sunset by the seaside.