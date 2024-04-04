Free rides for seniors on BTS Skytrain, Gold Line, BRT buses during Songkran
The Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) will allow people aged 60 and above to ride free on its BTS Skytrain, Gold Line electric trains and BRT buses during Songkran.
Surapong Laoha-Unya, BTSC CEO, said on Thursday that people who are at least 60 years old can ride the entire BTS Skytrain, including the Green Line extensions on Sukhumvit and Silom routes, free of charge from 6am to midnight on April 13-15.
The elderly will also get free access to the 2.8km Gold Line, which links the BTS Thonburi station with Prajadhipok BTS station, as well as the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses operated by BTSC.
As per the BTSC website, the elderly can use the free rides to visit popular destinations, such as:
• Bang Pu Seaside Resort
Green Line passengers can ride to the Kheha (E23) station in Samut Prakan, take the third exit and board a songtaew that will take them to a stop opposite the resort. They can then take the pedestrian bridge to cross the road and enjoy views of seagulls and the sunset by the seaside.
• Long 1919 Riverside Heritage Destination
This destination, famous for its 170-year-old Chinese shrine, can be reached by taking Exit 2 at the Gold Line’s Khlong San station and walking another 500 metres.
• Jim Thompson Museum
Get off the Skytrain at National Stadium (W1), and take Exit 1. From there you can either walk to the museum or wait for a shuttle bus.
Passengers are prohibited from carrying firecrackers, fireworks, balloons, weapons and alcoholic drinks aboard electric trains and buses.